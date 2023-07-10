COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tyreek Hill gave back to the Capital Region community by hosting his 12th annual youth football and speed camp in Colonie Sunday.

The seven-time pro-bowl receiver and Super Bowl champion gave campers a chance to show their athletic ability, learn about the game of football, and ask Hill questions about what it takes to get to the pro level.

” We all were kids once, and we had our role models, but it’s never been a moment in your life that you actually had your role model come out and teach you about the game of football, so it’s fun for me, Hill said. “I’m enjoying this environment a lot. This is our 12th camp that we’ve done, and so far, so good right now, and this has probably been the best one.”

Hill is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, who will start the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.