ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team has begun to regroup after suffering its’ first loss of the season to Marshall over the weekend.

It’s not easy pushing an FBS team to the limit, but that’s what the Great Danes did Saturday in Huntington, West Virginia until the Thundering Herd found their way in the second half.

Despite the UAlbany struggling to make certain plays down the stretch, the squad is directing their focus on how they can grow from the experience.

Helping to lead that charge is senior linebacker Dylan Kelly, who led the Great Danes in tackles Saturday with 12.

“Defensively, the first half was…shutting out an FBS school like them is obviously great, but the second half, the third quarter (we) really just struggled, said Kelly. “I think we got too ahead ourselves. We weren’t fitting our gaps, we weren’t making the tackles and I could say for myself I was just missing a lot of tackles that were key.”

UAlbany now shifts its’ attention to a raid tilt in Hawaii late Saturday night that technically kicks off Sunday at 12:00 a.m. EST.