SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Backed by a Homecoming and Family Weekend crowd of almost 6,000 fans, the Union College football team defeated St. Lawrence University in the Liberty League opener, 34-0, Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.

The shutout marks Union’s third in five games as the team moves to 5-0 on the year and 1-0 in Liberty League play.

Union put together another stingy game on defense, holding the Saints to 36 rushing yards and 136 yards of total offense. Seniors Spencer Goldstien and Tommy Cavallo recorded a solo sack each for losses of nine and seven yards, respectively. Fellow seniors Ethan VanderBrink and Miguel Rodriguez teamed up for a sack for a loss of three yards while classmate Nathan Sullivan registered his second interception of the year.

Senior Donovan Pacatte went 16-for-25 and 181 yards with two passing touchdowns while adding an additional 19 yards in the run game. Senior Michael Fiore continued his breakout senior year with 91 yards and two touchdowns to bring his season total to 10 in five games. Junior Landers Green caught seven passes and a touchdown for 82 yards and classmate Tommy Leonard chipped in three receptions for 42 yards and a score.

Junior Max Gluck had another big game for Union, going 4-for-4 on PATs and 2-for-2 on field goals. The junior connected on a 29-yard field goal in the second and added a 19-yard field goal in the third.

The Union offense was quick to get started, capitalzing on their first drive of the game. After a big stop in the Saints’ opening drive, Union marched down the field for the score. An 11-yard run by Fiore brought up first down at the 11-yard line and Pacatte found Green for the 11-yard reception. A second three-and out drive by the Saints gave Union the ball back halfway through the first quarter. On third down with one to go, Fiore broke through the Saints’ defense for a 15-yard dash into the endzone to put the hosts up 14-0.

The Union defense was all over the Saints in the second quarter. On a drive that saw St. Lawrence get their first first down of the game, the pocket collapsed and VanderBrink and Rodriguez were there to sack quarterback Will Lederman for a three-yard loss. Forced to punt, junior Emmanuel Green blocked the punt and recovered the ball to give Union excellent field position at the St. Lawrence 16-yard line. Union took advantage of the opportunity and Gluck hit a 29-yard field goal through the uprights. Fiore added his second score of the game later in the second stanza on a five-yard rush to give the Garnet Chargers a 24-0 lead going into halftime.

Starting at their own 48-yard line in the third, the Union offense only needed five plays to find the endzone again. Pacatte found first-year Owen Corrigan open for a 17-yard reception to bring up first down at the St. Lawrence 21-yard line. A deep throw by the senior saw Leonard make a one-handed catch in the endzone for the score to make it 31-0.

Both teams traded offensive chances in the final frame, but neither team could get anything going.

Union is on the road next week with a Liberty League trip to the University of Rochester. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Edwin Fauver Stadium.