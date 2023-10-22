SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior Michael Fiore and junior Jonathan Anderson both rushed for more than 100 yards and senior Donovan Pacatte threw for a pair of touchdowns as the Union College football team defeated Hobart College by a 27-10 score in Liberty League action on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.



Both Garnet Charger running backs averaged over seven yards per carry as part of Union’s 264-yard rushing attack. Fiore ran 20 times for 157 yards (7.9 ypr), while Anderson carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards (7.1 ypr). Pacatte had the team’s lone rushing touchdown of the day for Union (7-1, 3-1 Liberty League) and also threw for 216 yards and two scores.



After Union started the day with a three-and-out, the team gained some momentum from its defense thanks to a fourth-down sack by senior Spencer Goldstien that gave the ball back to the home team at the 39-yard line. Union responded with a 10-play scoring drive, capped by a four-yard touchdown scamper by Pacatte to make it a 7-0 score midway through the opening frame.



Following a field goal that got Hobart (5-2, 1-2 Liberty League) on the board, the teams traded punts for the next four possessions before Union found paydirt again. Pacatte completed five passes on the drive, finishing with back-to-back strikes of 17 and 14 yards to senior Kevin Rabacs to give the Garnet Chargers a 14-3 advantage.



The Statesmen got a touchdown back late in the second quarter, as a pair of pass interference penalties helped the visitors score on a one-yard plunge from Rayshawn Boswell.



The Union defense took over in the second half, limiting Hobart to 108 yards of offense and no points as the offense scored 13 unanswered points to close out the contest. Junior Max Gluck connected on a field-goal attempt from 35 yards out on the opening drive of the third quarter to regain the seven-point lead. The home team struck at the end of the third as well, as Pacatte hooked up with sophomore Landers Green for a 56-yard touchdown that made it a 24-10 game headed to the fourth.



Fiore almost singlehandedly marched Union down the field on their final scoring drive of the day, which started at its own six-yard line. The senior accounted for 85 yards on seven carries on the drive, with the big one a 41-yard gain that gave the Garnet Chargers a first-and-goal. Although the team could not punch the ball into the end zone, Gluck knocked through an 18-yard attempt to complete the scoring.



Goldstien led the Union defensive effort with 12 tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss, and also forced a fumble and added a pass breakup. Senior Jacob Vanderhoof added an interception and classmate Miguel Rodriguez had nine tackles.



Following a bye week, Union will get back into action on November 4 at Buffalo State College.