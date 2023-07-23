ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Albany Empire player Brandon Sesay held his first ‘Champ Camp” Saturday, giving young football fans a chance to learn from the two-time National Arena League champion.

Helping him with that task was former NAL MVP Darius Prince. Both Sesay and Prince currently play for the Orlando Predators. They joined the team after a payment dispute with then-Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown in May.

Despite the two having to make the tough decision to move on from the Albany Empire, it didn’t stop them from coming back to the city where they won back-to-back NAL titles and taught young fans how to become champions themselves.

“Everything I’ve been through and what a champion really means, it’s all about adversity and going through things and just being able to overcome those obstacles and be able to be great at something it’s just like what other way because it’s not just about the game of football, but it’s just about what effects that come with it at the same time and people that live their everyday life so you gotta be a champ every day so that’s why we push it,” Sesay said.

Prince shared with the local kids that talent will get you places, but hard work and commitment that will catapult them to excellence.

“Work hard for everything you want in life no matter if it’s playing football or not,” Prince said. “No matter what you do in life you have to work for it. Nothing is just going to fall in your lap. You have to put the time and effort into it, and if it’s football man just go out there and give it your all.”

Sesay and Prince are on a bye week currently but will get ready for a playoff push with the Predators next month.