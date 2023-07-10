ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s that time of year again when Albany Pop Warner holds its annual strength and conditioning workout camp.

The camp is at Foley Field, and kids ages six to twelve are eligible to participate. This is an outlet for kids to get back in shape before football season kicks off in the fall. Last season Albany Pop Warner brought home Super Bowls in the age groups 8u, 10u, and 12u.

The 8u team is the two-time defending champion, 10u is the current defending champ, and 12u is the three-time defending champion.

You can register on the Albany Pop Warner Facebook page, and to end the week, they will be holding Friends and Family day on July 14.