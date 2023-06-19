What is the best Schwinn adult tricycle?

Tricycles certainly aren’t just for kids; they’re both fun and practical for adults, too. If you’re considering a Schwinn adult tricycle, it’s worth noting that Schwinn doesn’t make many different models of tricycles for adults, but they do make a quality trike with a few variations.

Why choose a tricycle?

Tricycles are great for adults who either can’t ride standard Schwinn bicycles or don’t feel all that comfortable riding them on the roads or out in public. With an adult tricycle, you can confidently enjoy bike rides with your family or friends or use your trike for commuting or running errands. Even if you’re perfectly happy riding a bicycle, adult tricycles have the added bonus of having a huge basket, so they’re great for grocery shopping trips if you don’t have a car or are trying to use it less often.

Speeds

You have three speed options with Schwinn adult tricycles: single speed, three speed and seven speed. Speeds are also known as gears and basically allow you to more easily navigate different gradients while keeping a comfortable pedaling cadence. Single speed bikes have simple drive chains and are easier to maintain than bikes with multiple gears, but they can be trickier to ride uphill or downhill so they’re best for use in areas that are relatively flat. If you’ll be navigating a moderate number of hills, the three speed option should suffice, but if you live somewhere hilly, it’s best to go for the seven-speed trike.

Wheel size

Schwinn adult tricycles come with either 24- or 26-inch wheels, depending on the chosen option. Those with 24-inch wheels are best for riders between 4 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 5 inches; those with 26-inch wheels are best for riders between 5 feet 4 inch and 6 feet 2 inches. It’s important to choose the correct wheel size for your height so you can pedal effectively and comfortably.

Basket

All Schwinn adult trikes come with a basket, but the basket style varies somewhat between models. Some feature mesh sides and a solid bottom or have a lining inside the mesh, which allows for transporting a wider variety of cargo without worrying about anything falling between gaps in the mesh. Other baskets are made from wire with reasonably large gaps, which means you’ll need to make sure smaller items are contained inside bags so they don’t fall out. Some models have foldable baskets so you don’t need to have them set up when they’re not in use.

Saddle

Because adult tricycles are generally used for casual leisure riding rather than performance cycling, they have large, well cushioned seats to prioritize comfort. However, you will find some difference between saddles in Schwinn’s range of adult trikes. Some saddles are slightly wider and better padded than others and some are sprung for shock absorption. That being said, even the slightly narrower and less-padded saddles are more cushioned and comfortable than an average bicycle seat.

Color options

For better or for worse, adult tricycles stand out in the crowd, so you might as well choose a color that you love to complete the look. Schwinn adult tricycles are available in a range of colors — some bold, like bright red, and some with a cool vintage appeal, such as mint green and periwinkle blue. There are also more subtle hues, such as silver and black. Not all types of Schwinn tricycles are available in every color, so your color choices may be limited by the number of speeds or wheel size you require.

Best Schwinn adult tricycle

Schwinn Meridian Single-Speed Adult Tricycle

This single speed adult trike is extremely easy to maintain and perfect for cruising along at your own pace in relatively flat areas. It has a large, foldable basket that’s great for carrying bags of groceries or hauling anything else you might need. The wide seat is padded and spring for comfort. You can choose from a wide range of colors, including red, black cherry and periwinkle blue. It’s available in a choice of 24- or 26-inch wheel sizes, which is great for riders of all heights.

Schwinn Three-Speed Meridian Adult Tricycle

This eye-catching bright red tricycle has three speeds, so it’s perfect for riding in slightly hilly areas where you’ll be tackling some inclines but nothing too sharp or extensive. The basket has a solid base and a liner, which makes it great for carrying all kinds of items without worrying about them falling out. The lightweight aluminum frame means you don’t have to put in too much effort to move your trike around, while the extra-wide and luxuriously padded seat is the height of comfort. It’s only available in a 26-inch wheel size, so it isn’t ideal for anyone under 5 foot 4.

Schwinn Seven-Speed Meridian Adult Tricycle

If you need to tackle a range of gradients on your route, this seven-speed tricycle is the ideal option, making lighter work of hills. The spacious cargo basket has a solid base and can fold when not in use. It’s available in either red or periwinkle blue. Like the three-speed model, it’s only available in a 26-inch wheel size.

