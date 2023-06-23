ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Saint Rose women’s basketball program has made a big hire. Former UAlbany men’s basketball coach Will Brown will be named their new head coach.

Brown confirmed the news to NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas Thursday night. Brown will be introduced formally at a press conference on Friday at noon.

Brown coached UAlbany for 20 seasons, leading them team to five America East Championships. He most recently coached the Albany Patroons in 2021-2022, leading them to the TBL title series.