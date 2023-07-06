DENVER (NEWS10) — The NBA’s Summer League is underway, and Jalen Pickett is preparing to make his debut with the Denver Nuggets.

The former Siena Saints standout guard, who transferred to Penn St. University to finish out his collegiate career, has a few Summer League practices with the reigning NBA champs now under his belt.

The team opens up its’ Summer League schedule Friday against Albany Academy graduate Andre Jackson Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Pickett after being selected with the 32nd overall pick in the NBA Draft, but it sounds like the reality that he’s made it to the league is finally starting to set in.

“I think seeing Jamal (Murray) out here was definitely that moment, like, “wow, this is really Jamal Murray…NBA experience,”” said Pickett. “I can’t wait to get the guys here, and everything. This Summer League experience has been great so far.”

Pickett, who displayed such a versatile skillset in college, has used the summer ball experience to begin carving out his role on the team.

“For me, setting up guys for easy shots, getting the team chemistry to where it needs to be in order to win and have a good showing in Summer League is really important,” said Pickett. “So, I think going through these couple days of practice is moving us in the right direction.”

Friday’s game between the Nuggets and Bucks will tip off at 5 p.m. EST on ESPNU.