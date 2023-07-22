LAS VEGAS (NEWS10) — NBA Summer League wrapped up Monday, and it offered the first glimpses at Albany Academy graduate Andre Jackson Jr. and former Siena Saint Jalen Pickett with their new squads.

Jackson Jr., a second-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Bucks, brought his unique brand of athleticism and defensive intensity to Las Vegas for the NBA 2k24 Summer League. In five games, he led the team in rebounding average (6.4), and was top-five in assists, steals and blocks per game.

ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps was in Vegas. He met with NEWS10 SPORTS in an exclusive interview, where he shared his insight on Jackson’s fit with last year’s No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“With the stuff he’s able to do from a ball-handling standpoint, passing standpoint, most importantly from an impactful defensive standpoint – making plays, blocking shots, getting steals, being a really athletic presence on the wing – I do think there is a path for him to potentially get some early playing time; even on a team with as high aspirations as this Milwaukee Bucks squad,” said Bontemps. “He’s the kind of guy that you can, in theory, slot in on a team that’s this competitive, and tell him, “Hey, you’re gonna go out here, and you’re just gonna guard like hell on some guy on the perimeter, and make his life really difficult. Don’t worry about doing much of anything else.””

Pickett, the 32nd overall pick in the draft, will look to carve out a role with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. He led the team in Summer League in assists per game (5.6, which ranked 15th in all of the league). That ability to facilitate, paired with an abundance of college experience, is something Bontemps feels will serve Pickett well.

“Jalen is obviously a veteran college player – tremendous career in college – he’s got a chance, I think, to earn minutes right away,” said Bontemps. “And he’s the kind of guy that with his mentality and his skillset, I suspect that (head coach) Michael Malone will really like, and like right away. If Reggie Jackson struggles like he did last year, they’re gonna need somebody to operate the ball when Jamal Murray’s off the court. And Jalen has the chance to step into that kind of roll pretty quickly.”

The next step for Jackson Jr. and Pickett will be training camp, which opens Oct. 3.