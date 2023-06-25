AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s been a number of stars who have contributed to the Averill Park girls basketball team’s dynasty that’s seen nine straight Section II titles. Right near the top of that list of talent is Taylor Holohan, who announced Thursday her commitment to continue her playing career at the Division I level.

Holohan is headed to Northeastern University out of the Colonial Athletic Association. The junior forward still has one more season at Averill Park. But this bolsters an already sterling resume that includes a state title in 2022, and she was named Suburban Council player of the year this past season.

Holohan’s yielded a number of offers, and been on multiple campus visits, but her final decision simply came down to finding a program that felt like home.

“It (Northeastern) resembled this school (Averill Park) for me a little bit,” said Holohan. “This school to me is family. My coaches are family; my teammates are family. And the coaches there, like…instantly I could tell those are my people, and that’s gonna be my family. And that kind of “vibe,” if you would say, is what I felt the second I stepped on campus. I felt like I belonged, and I felt like it was perfect.”

But again, the work isn’t done for Holohan at Averill Park. The team fell just short in the New York State final four to Walter Panas last season, and that has her motivated to make one final statement in her senior year.

“We are a returning team, and we have a lot to prove,” said Holohan. “We’re gonna be a good team, and we’re gonna put the work in. And we’re not gonna be done ’til it’s done.”