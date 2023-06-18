SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s do, or die time for the Albany Patroons.

Derrick Rowland’s squad returns to the Washington Avenue Armory Sunday in a must-win game two of the best-of-three East Regional Finals. And the players are confident this won’t be the final time they suit up this season.

“This is not gonna be it,” said point guard Trevis Wyche. “I got confidence in me, my guys, coaches, everybody. We’re just gonna come out, play hard and just give the crowd a show.”

Albany came out flat in game one with the St. Louis Griffins Thursday in Missouri, suffering its’ first lost since May 12. It was a surprising performance considering the team was coming off back-to-back games in the East Conference Finals where they set a The Basketball League record for most points in a playoff game.

This group feels the key to finding that level of offensive production again lies on the other side of the floor.

“To get back to that, we really just gotta focus on defense,” said point guard Shadell Millinghaus. “The offense is gonna happen. But our defense has gotta pick up, ’cause defense leads to offense at the end of the day. So, I feel like, if we go out there and play defense, we’re gonna have a great night.”

The Patroons entered Thursday’s game riding a 10-game winning streak. That perhaps led to some overconfidence, according to head coach Derrick Rowland.

“We thought we were gonna go in there and just win because, you know, we’ve been winning a great deal this season,” said Rowland. “So, we learned that. And maybe we needed that, you know? It put our backs against the wall, and I think you’ll see the best that we got comin’ tomorrow afternoon.”

Wyche and the rest of the team are prepared to use both that last game and the energy of the home crowd to put forth an effort Sunday that will get them right back into the series.

“We have all the confidence in the world,” said Wyche. “We went down there (St. Louis)…after a (long) flight. No excuses, but we came out kind of sluggish. They punched us in the mouth in the first quarter. We started coming back a little bit, but it was too late. So, we’re just gonna come in, play hard (at) the rim, get some rebounds and just get out in transition. We weren’t really able to run on that floor, but I don’t think they’re gonna be able to keep up with us on our own home (floor).”

Opening tip Sunday is set for 3:00 p.m. If the Patroons win, they’ll force a decisive game three Monday, which will also be played at the Armory.