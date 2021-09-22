Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
COVID-19
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
Remembering 9/11
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Entertainment
Stocks
Sign-up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Judge rejects lawsuit on early end to unemployment in New Hampshire
Gabby Petito’s family thanks law enforcement, displays matching tattoos in first news conference
Video
Where to register locally on National Voters Registration Day
De Blasio visit Rikers amid controversy, ‘humanitarian crisis’
Video
Albany NY Weather
Albany Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Allergy Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
1st & 10
NY Blitz
New England Nation
Buffalo Bills
Orange Nation
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Hispanic Heritage Month
Giving on 10
Women’s Health
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
BestReviews
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Financial
The advantages of high yield saving accounts
Download our news app
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Latest PODCAST episode
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: PFOA Settlement
More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Search for:
Latest COVID-19 News
Judge rejects lawsuit on early end to unemployment in New Hampshire
Warren County COVID update for Sept. 28
Massachusetts COVID Weekend Report: 14 new deaths, 4,095 new cases
Video
Over 700 eligible Vermonters registered for COVID booster Monday
Video
Massachusetts mask mandate extended for public K-12 schools
Video
More COVID-19