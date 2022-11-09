Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak that has been linked to deli meat and cheese. Sixteen cases have been reported from six states, seven of which were reported in New York.

The CDC says that at least thirteen people have been hospitalized and one death was reported from Maryland. Investigations determined that meat and cheese from deli counters contaminated with listeria are making people sick.

The outbreak strain was found in the deli environment and in open packages of sliced deli meats from a NetCost Market location in Brooklyn. The strain was also found in an open package of sliced salami purchased from a NetCost Market location in Staten Island. The CDC does not believe that NetCost Market delis are the only source considering some of the reported cases were from people who did not shop at a NetCost Market.

Eleven of the cases are of Eastern Europe background or speak Russian. Investigations are ongoing to understand why the outbreak is disproportionately affecting this population. The CDC is continuing to look into specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak strain.