ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Rite Aid is offering an after-work immunization event from 5 to 9 p.m. A full list of participating stores can be seen online.

Rite Aid will distribute vaccines to protect against flu, RSV, COVID-19, and other vaccinations including shingles, TDAP, GPV, and more. According to the CDC, only 22.7% of adults got their flu shots this year.