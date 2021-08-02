17 awesome gifts for people who love cats

A gift that speaks to their personal taste while honoring their feline companion is something every cat owner will cherish.

Which gifts are best for people who love cats?

Shopping for the cat lover in your life can be elusive if you’re not a cat person yourself. A gift that speaks to their personal taste while honoring their feline companion is something every cat owner will cherish. Consider who you’re shopping for first, and then think about how you can find a cat-inspired version of that item. Do they love wine tastings, long hikes or good reads? There are cat-themed gifts for people with all those hobbies. Whether they’re serious, quirky, practical or creative, you can find a unique gift for every cat lover in your life.

Best cat-themed gifts for people who love cats

Fun Cat Refrigerator Magnets

Add some silliness to their fridge with these fun and cute cat magnets. They’re the perfect gift for anyone who always has pictures, cards or to-do lists to hang up. The small magnets come in a pack of six and feature cats with various patterns and colors.

Kikkerland Cat Bag Clips

For the organized cat lover, these chip clips feature matching cat faces smiling back at you. Use them to keep your kitty out of the pantry, organize bags of cat treats or any other creative solution that needs a tight seal.

Doodling for Cat People Book

If your cat-loving friend tends to daydream and doodle, this doodle book for cat people is the perfect gift. Filled with cat-themed prompts and designs, this book of hand-drawn cats is a fun gift for them to take on vacation, school or keep at home as a fun way to unwind.

Mudpuppy Cool Cats A-Z 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Test your cat lover’s knowledge of cat species with this unique 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Once assembled, the puzzle showcases dozens of cat breeds in alphabetical order and with funky illustrations.

Cat Hiding in Pocket T-Shirt

Give your friend the gift of taking a kitty with them wherever they go with this cat hiding in a pocket T-shirt. The shirt features a graphic of a kitten’s head popping out of a fake pocket, sure to woo any cat lover who walks their way. It’s available in a variety of colors for crew neck and V-neck finishes.

Genuine Fred Funny Side Up Silicone Egg Mold, Cat

For those who love their morning eggs, this cat-shaped egg mold fits perfectly inside a frying pan. The mold holds space for two yolks for eyes, letting the remaining egg whites fill out the rest of the cat face mold.

Exploding Kittens, A Russian Roulette Card Game

For a laugh-out-loud game night, gift this cat-themed card game to a goofy and eclectic cat lover. The beginner-friendly game is appropriate for both kids and adults, as long as they have a sense of humor.

The Cat Ladies Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit with Cat Planter

Cat grass is a digestive aid for cats, helping them regulate hairballs while adding nutrients to their diet. Help your cat-loving friend give their pets the treats they deserve with this organic cat grass growing kit. The kit comes with a cat-shaped planter.

Top Handle Cat Cross Body Shoulder Bag

This crossbody cat purse is a must for any fashionable cat lover. It features a zipper closure, top handles and a removable crossbody strap. Over 20 designs and styles are available.

Large Woven Jute Rope Cat Storage Basket

For the cat lover who loves a minimal home, this cat-shaped jute basket can help organize all their cat toys or pillows and blankets in one place. The decorative cat ears also act as carrying handles. Of course, if the cat claims dibs first, it can also be a cozy cat bed with a little extra padding.

Ann Clark Cookie Cutters Cat Face Cookie Cutter

If you know a baker who also loves cats, they’re sure to love this cat face cookie cutter. A simple 4-inch outline of a cat face leaves room for creative frosting and decorative detailing after the cookies come out of the oven.

Silicone Cat Coasters

These stain-resistant, non-abrasive and heat-resistant silicone coasters are a cute and practical addition to any cat lover’s home. The coasters won’t stick to cups or mugs, and they won’t leave any marks on furniture. The set of six coasters includes various cat faces and colors.

Best cat-themed books for every cat-loving bookworm

Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats

This classic collection of musings about cats is the inspiration behind Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical “Cats.” For the cat person who knows their stuff, this book offers insight into many different feline personalities in a fun book of poems.

Cats on Instagram

This hardcover book of over 400 cat photos is one of the most adorable gifts you can give any cat lover. The coffee table book elevates pictures initially shared on Instagram into a format that everyone can enjoy on the couch, ideally next to a cat.

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats

For the cat lover with a sarcastic streak, this eccentric book of poetry by cats fills in the gaps of what our furry friends are thinking between every meow. This book is not a deep read. Rather, it’s a goofy collection of nonsensical rants that comedy-friendly cat lovers can appreciate.

Cats on Catnip

Professional pet photographer Andrew Marttila captured an array of catnip-crazed cats in this coffee table book. The collection shows off dozens of cats tripping on their favorite treat.

Adventure Cats: Living Nine Lives to the Fullest

If the cat lover in your life also loves hiking, biking and outdoor activities, this book is full of inspirational photos and lessons on how to bring your cat along for the ride. The book follows a variety of stories of real cats and their adventures, as well as practical how-tos for cat owners looking to wander the great outdoors with their furry friends.

