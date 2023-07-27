TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beaches Sabre Club-NY in Troy has produced a number of national champion fencers over the years. Now, the club can add Shenendehowa High School’s Luca Savoy to that list.

One of the coolest things about sports is you never know where inspiration might strike. And the genesis of Savoy’s passion for fencing is one that will resonate with a lot of people.

“My dad and I would lightsaber fight in the basement…just like regular swords,” said Savoy. “One day he was like, “Luca, there’s a sport for this.” And I was fascinated by the fact that that could actually be, like, an Olympic sport. And then we went from there. I did try other activities and sports before fencing. I just love (this) sport so much. It’s just so unique, and I’ve gained a really good experience. So, (about) three years in was when I was like, “Okay, I want to take the next step.”

After years of having successful regional tournaments, Savoy took that next step earlier this month – winning the Division III Men’s Sabre National Championship at the 2023 USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge in Phoenix, Arizona – the first national championship of his career.

“When I reached the semifinals, I was just in a state of mind where…it was basically just like, “Even if I do not win, I would still be satisfied with my result.” And because I had that mindset, and I wasn’t, like, as anxious, that helped me realize that, “I can win this. I’m going for it.”

Savoy defeated 13 other fencers en route to the title. He was in a zone his head coach at Beaches, Carolyn Lapham, hadn’t seen the likes of before.

“Usually when I’m there at a competition, my job is to watch the other competition; try to figure out what we can do in order to beat them,” said Lapham. “But this was the first time in history – my over 20 years of coaching – that I would just go up to him, and I would say, “Luca, nothing that they’re doing is better than what you’re doing right now, so just fence your strengths.” And he did. He barely needed me.”

Even will all the success Savoy’s had this year, he’s continuing to raise the bar for himself.

“My goals for the next few years are just do really well in the Division I event, and then my long-term goal would be to use those good results to qualify for the Olympics, and travel internationally.”