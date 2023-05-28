This tiny gadget makes ice cream in minutes and is an Amazon favorite

Top-rated ice cream machine and accessories

IN THIS ARTICLE:

With an ice cream maker, lovers of this frozen treat can enjoy their favorite flavors and get creative with new ones — from classics such as strawberry and chocolate to quirky flavors like ranch dressing and macaroni and cheese. The Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker has emerged as a leading pick, boasting over 5,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

With accessories such as a scoop and cones, you’ll be all set to enjoy homemade ice cream whenever you want.

What is Dash?

Dash is a stellar brand specializing in compact devices that fit easily on most countertops, including toaster ovens, rice cookers and air fryers.

About the My Pint ice cream maker

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

This miniature ice cream maker can make three to four scoops of ice cream, sorbet, gelato and frozen yogurt, all in under 30 minutes. It’s conveniently lightweight, weighing less than a pound, and is easy to operate with a simple on/off switch. It comes with a mixing spoon and a recipe book that includes healthy organic and sugar-free options.

Sold by Walmart and Amazon

Best ice cream maker accessories

Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop

This scoop has an ergonomic handle that will appeal especially to those with arm or wrist issues. The curved handle gives you more leverage, and a spear-shaped tip cuts effectively through hard ice cream straight from the freezer. The durable stainless steel scoop is dishwasher-safe and will last for years.

Sold by Amazon

Brentwood Appliances Waffle Cone Maker

You can make sugar, wafer and waffle cones with this reliable device. It’s small and weighs under 3 pounds, so storage is a cinch. The machine’s nonstick plates are easy to clean, and its power and preheat indicator lights are helpful. Plus, it comes in a cute baby blue.

Sold by Amazon

Junket Ice Cream Mix Bundle

Don’t feel like making ice cream from scratch? No problem. Junket has produced quality desserts since 1874. Containing natural, gluten-free ingredients, this mix includes a six-pack of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavors (two of each). Simply add milk and cream, then pour the mixture into your ice cream maker.

Sold by Amazon

Kmwares Tulip Clear Glass Dessert Bowls

For those who value presentation, these six floral dessert bowls add an elegant touch. The glass bowls have a 5.6-ounce capacity and can be used for ice cream, fruit salad, snacks, condiments, you name it. Their multifunctionality offers great value.

Sold by Amazon

Balci Premium Ice Cream Containers

These 1-quart containers are perfect for storing ice cream in single servings. Available in a set of two, they’re both stackable and dishwasher-safe. The containers feature BPA-free plastic and a tight-sealing lid that comes in nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.