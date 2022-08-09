Which end table is best?

Often considered home essentials, end tables are placed beside various types of furniture but most often beside couches, chairs and beds. They’re the perfect blend of fashion and function as they can provide connective tissue for your decor and give you a place to keep your phone, book, remote and drink.

If you’re looking for a versatile option, the best is the narrow Rolanstar End Table. It’s packed with storage options and even has outlets for charging your devices.

What to know before you buy an end table

Dimensions

End tables typically fall into rough ranges regarding their height, width and depth.

Height: End tables are usually between 18 to 26 inches tall. Your end table should be no more than 2 inches shorter or taller than your accompanying furniture.

End tables are usually between 18 to 26 inches tall. Your end table should be no more than 2 inches shorter or taller than your accompanying furniture. Width: End tables are usually between 16 to 26 inches wide. Choose something big enough to hold everything you plan on placing on it without making the table look overwhelmed.

End tables are usually between 16 to 26 inches wide. Choose something big enough to hold everything you plan on placing on it without making the table look overwhelmed. Depth: End tables have varying depths based on their shape. The general rule is not to use an end table that’s deeper than the accompanying furniture.

Shape

End tables can come in any shape you can think of, though the most common are squares, rectangles, circles and ovals. If you want something a little more unusual go for a star shape. If you want something more modern or post-modern, triangles are good choices.

What to look for in a quality end table

Material

End tables can be made of almost anything, but the most common materials are wood, metal, glass and stone.

Wood is the most popular material, but also the material with the widest range of quality. For example, one table may be cheap particle board while another could be hand-carved from a single block.

is the most popular material, but also the material with the widest range of quality. For example, one table may be cheap particle board while another could be hand-carved from a single block. Metal, when used, is usually used everywhere but on the top, which is commonly glass or stone instead. It’s more modern than most materials.

when used, is usually used everywhere but on the top, which is commonly glass or stone instead. It’s more modern than most materials. Glass end tables made entirely of glass are some of the most expensive and most delicate options. However, there are few end tables more modern or impressive.

end tables made entirely of glass are some of the most expensive and most delicate options. However, there are few end tables more modern or impressive. Stone is in a similar position to glass in that all-stone tables are expensive, so most “stone” tables are just stone-topped.

Storage

End tables can have several possible storage options besides just the top. Many have lower shelves for holding baskets of items or for placing something decorative. Some end tables have drawers or cabinets; these are particularly good for keeping by your bedside as they can hold things like chargers, sleep masks or books without cluttering up your space.

Outlets

As time goes on it seems like we collect more and more devices that need to be plugged in or charged at all times. Modern end tables understand this and can include several ports such as standard outlets or USBs of varying types. All you need is to plug them in themselves.

How much you can expect to spend on an end table

Tables made from low-quality materials typically cost $10-$50 with better materials increasing costs up to $200. The best materials can cost up to $500; add designer branding, and they can exceed $1,000.

End table FAQ

Are side and end tables the same?

A. Technically they’re different, though over time the terms have become more and more interchangeable. End tables are usually on the small side and are meant to sit at the ends of other pieces of furniture. They’re typically used to keep a drink or your phone nearby. Side tables are usually on the long side and are placed against walls, especially near entrances. They’re typically used to hold decorations.

Do all my end tables need to be identical?

A. Not at all. Using a collection of different end tables is a common way to shake up the aesthetics of a room. That said, it’s a good idea for your assortment of end tables to have some kind of unifying theme. They could all be the same color, for example, or have the same shape.

What’s the best end table to buy?

Top end table

Rolanstar End Table

What you need to know: This table packs in all kinds of features.

What you’ll love: It has multiple storage options thanks to a roomy pull-out drawer and a lower shelf that can be left open or used to store an included basket. It has a 6.5-foot cord for powering two standard outlets and two USB ports.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with the drawer jamming and being difficult to unstick. The power outlets can also be slow to charge devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top end table for the money

Furinno Simplistic Set of Two End Tables

What you need to know: These are perfect if you need some cheap extra tables.

What you’ll love: Most customers found these a breeze to assemble and they require no tools to complete. The corners are rounded to lower the risk of injury. They can be stacked together or used separately, and they’re lightweight, making them easy to rearrange.

What you should consider: Their light weight makes them poor choices for holding heavy items. A few people received chipped, scratched or otherwise damaged tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Roundhill Furniture Rene Round Wood Pedestal Side Table

What you need to know: This is a good choice if you want something a little more elegant.

What you’ll love: It’s made of real wood and most found it easy and quick to assemble. The tripod-like scrolled lower legs gracefully complement the rounded top. The top is 26 inches wide, leaving plenty of space for multiple items. It also comes in six colors.

What you should consider: Some parts arrived with chips, scratches or dents. A few purchasers reported the colors didn’t exactly match the listed image.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.