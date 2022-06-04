From your bathroom to your kitchen, these products make cleaning your home as easy as can be

Let’s face it — cleaning the house isn’t much fun. For some of us, the thought of it alone is enough to cause major stress.

But keeping your house neat and clean makes it much easier to enjoy your surroundings. If you have small children and pets at home, you likely have no shortage of messes to take care of, so daily cleaning may be a necessity — and all that cleaning usually requires plenty of time and effort.

The trick to stress-free cleaning is finding products that work quickly and effectively so you don’t have to spend hours scrubbing, mopping and vacuuming to get your home sparkling. From cleaning solutions to cleaning tools, we’ve gathered some of the best cleaning products you can find to make short work of household cleaning chores while still keeping your house fresh and clean.

What do I need to clean my home?

With such a wide array of cleaning products to choose from, it can be tough to figure out what items you really need to keep your house clean. What makes it even trickier is that you usually need different products for the many rooms and surfaces around your home.

Some basics are obvious — a vacuum for most floors and a mop for some hard floors, a duster for above-floor surfaces, a multipurpose cleaning solution or spray for the kitchen and other surfaces and a bathroom cleaner for the shower and tiles. You may also need some specialty products for certain areas, such as glass cleaner, a carpet cleaner or a steam cleaner. Scrub brushes and cleaning cloths are also a must for wiping down surfaces around the house.

While there are many options in these product categories, not all cleaning products are created equal. Some products are more effective than others, so they don’t require as much time and effort to use.

Best cleaning products

For floors

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

This powerful, lightweight vacuum can clean carpeting and bare floors with ease. It has a detachable pod for cleaning above-floor areas, including stairs and furniture. It also boasts swivel steering to move around furniture and other items easily.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop

This robot vacuum offers superior suction power to lift crumbs and debris easily. It also has a scrubbing mop setting to clean residue on hard flooring. It can run for up to 180 minutes on a single charge and offers precision mapping to learn the layout of your home.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop and Bucket

You won’t struggle to wring dirty water from this premium mop. It has a foot-activated wringer for hands-free wringing and offers separate clean and dirty water chambers in the bucket. The mop can also remove up to 99% of bacteria on your floors and features a triangular head to fit in corners easily.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

This lightweight steam mop offers a deeper cleaning for hard flooring without chemicals or special cleaners. It can sanitize up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria and provide superheated steam in 30 seconds. It also has a comfortable, soft-grip handle that allows you to clean all your floors without fatigue.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

This automatic carpet cleaner can deep clean your carpet when the kids spill their favorite juice or the dog tracks in a mess and is as easy to use as a vacuum. It premixes the cleaning solution for more efficient cleaning and emits heat to speed up the drying process. It also includes a dedicated pet tool for the stairs.

Sold by Amazon

For surfaces

OXO Good Grips Microfiber Hand Duster

This double-sided duster easily removes dust from surfaces around the house with the lightest of touches. The microfiber material grabs and traps dirt without any chemicals, while the duster’s slim shape fits even the smallest spaces. It’s machine washable, too.

Sold by Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

These convenient wipes can kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria and work on multiple surfaces, including kitchen and bathroom counters. They’re even safe for finished wood, stainless steel and sealed granite. They also don’t contain any bleach, making them ideal for kids’ items.

Sold by Amazon

Shedazzle Natural All-Purpose Cleaner and Polish

This all-natural cleaner works on virtually any washable surface, including metal, porcelain, ceramic, wood and marble. It doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients and won’t scratch or streak. It’s also available in three natural scents: lemon, eucalyptus and lavender.

Sold by Amazon

Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser

This effective, ready-to-use cleaner can remove rust, tarnish and hard water deposits from various surfaces, including stainless steel sinks and counters, ceramic and porcelain tiles, brass, copper and marble. The formula is non-abrasive and removes grease and grime, too. You can even use it on cookware.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads

These handy cleaning pads can tackle stubborn marks and stains from surfaces throughout the house, including your oven door and bathtub. They only require water, so you don’t need harsh chemicals to remove dirt. They also work well for scuff marks on wood floors and baseboards.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste

A favorite on Tik Tok, this cleaning paste is a multipurpose product that works well for bathroom and kitchen surfaces, walls, floors and even outdoor areas. The formula is vegan and non-toxic, so you can use it around kids without fear. You can clean your cookware with it, too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Method All-Purpose Antibacterial Cleaner

You won’t worry about harmful chemicals around your children and pets with this plant-based, biodegradable all-purpose cleaner. It still removes dirt, grime and grease with ease and comes in several pleasant natural scents, including lavender.

Sold by Amazon

Buff Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

These super-soft, absorbent cloths are perfect for deep cleaning. They won’t scratch or damage delicate materials and don’t leave any lint behind. They work well for dusting, polishing, scrubbing and drying.

Sold by Amazon

For appliances

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Reduce your microwave cleaning time by half with this steam microwave oven cleaner. It’s made of a durable, non-toxic material and only requires water and vinegar to clean your microwave in less than 10 minutes. It’s dishwasher safe, too.

Sold by Amazon

Lemi Shine Appliance Cleaner

This citric acid-based cleaner helps remove dirt, buildup and odors from your garbage disposal, dishwasher or washing machine. The formula is biodegradable and meets the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Product Standards. It also boasts a fresh lemon scent.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

MiracleWipes for Microwaves and Cooktops

With these convenient wipes, you can remove dirt, food splatter, oil and grease from your stove top or microwave interior. They work well for glass and ceramic cooktops and leave behind a shiny, streak-free finish. They dry quickly, too.

Sold by Amazon

Loteaf Appliances Cleaning Tool

This long, thin duster fits easily under appliances, including your stove and refrigerator. Its durable stainless steel handle is adjustable from 31 to 61 inches, so you can capture dirt and dust you can’t even see. The microfiber cloth head cover is also removable for washing.

Sold by Amazon

For the bathroom

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System

No one likes cleaning the toilet, but this system makes the chore much quicker and easier. The long wand keeps your hands and face away from the bowl while still cleaning it effectively. The head is also pre-treated with a cleaner that can kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria and remove rust, lime and calcium stains.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Aunt Fannie’s Bathroom Cleaner Spray

This pet- and child-friendly bathroom cleaner uses vinegar and other plant-based ingredients to remove dirt, soap scum, minerals and other grime. It works well for tubs, tile, bathroom fixtures and counters and even helps reduce odors. The formula is made in the USA.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set

This brush set is ideal for deep cleaning grout and shower door tracks in your bathroom. It includes both a large brush and a small brush with a wiper blade at the bottom. The bristles are made of durable nylon, too, so the brushes can last for years.

Sold by Amazon

