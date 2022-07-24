3M offers a wider range of excellent respirator masks, while Honeywell only provides one superb option, which is a full-face model.

Are 3M respirators or Honeywell respirators best?

A well-made respirator can protect you from injury or harm, whether you handle toxic chemicals on a daily basis or you are simply a metal worker in your spare time. That being said, it is important to understand the various types of respirators, since they are made for different jobs. Respirator masks typically come in full-face and half-face options, and some respirators use particulate filters, while other respirator masks use chemical cartridges.

3M respirators

3M respirators come in both full-face and half-face options. Also known as half-mask respirators, half-face respirators cover your nose and mouth and are typically fitted around the back of your head with a single strap. Full-face respirators, on the other hand, cover your nose and mouth, but they also protect your eyes.

Some 3M respirators also work with particulate filters and chemical cartridges for added protection. When you are working with chemicals, like ammonia, chlorine and spray paints, you should use a respirator with chemical cartridges. Particulate filters help protect against biological contaminants or anything that can release physical particles, like asbestos, lead, bleach, bacteria, viruses, mold and dust.

3M respirators range in price from about $15 for a basic half-face respirator to $475 for a pro-grade, full-face respirator mask.

3M respirator pros

There are benefits to both 3M half-face respirators and 3M full-face respirators. For example, half-face respirators tend to feel less intrusive for many people, especially if they are painting or staining and don’t need eye protection. You can also choose to wear your own eye protection when you wear a half-face respirator. Furthermore, many half-face respirators fit under welding hoods.

On the other hand, full-face respirators can protect both your eyes and lungs from harm. The eye protection that you find in full-face respirators is usually much better than the eye protection you get from safety glasses or goggles. 3M full-face respirators offer a cool flow valve, which helps release the moisture from the respirator and keeps it from steaming up, which can happen with many other brands of full-face respirators.

3M respirator cons

That being said, there are some disadvantages to both 3M half-face respirators and 3M full-face respirators. With half-face respirators, you need to buy goggles or safety glasses separately if you don’t already have them and you need eye protection. Full-face respirator masks tend to be very bulky and heavy, compared to half-face respirators.

The best 3M respirators

3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator

This half-face respirator offers the best bang for your buck and is an excellent option for those that work with small dust particles, paint spray or metallic fumes.

3M Reusable Respirator 6200

This pro-grade respirator mask provides unobstructed visibility, amazing comfort and excellent protection from dust particles and toxic fumes.

3M Full Facepiece Reusable Respirator 6900

This lightweight, full-face respirator offers great durability and improved comfort with a large lens for amazing visibility. You can also use 3M chemical cartridges or particulate filters to protect your lungs from dust, fumes and chemicals.

3M Full Facepiece Reusable Respirator 6800

This full-face respirator helps you breathe more easily with a 3M cool flow valve. The 3M respirator also features a large lens for excellent visibility and a smooth surface for easy cleaning.

3M Safety Professional Paint Respirator

Meant only for occupational and workplace applications, this professional paint respirator offers at least 95% filtration efficiency against liquid and solid aerosols, including oils.

Honeywell respirators

Honeywell respirators also come in both full-face and half-face options, but the best Honeywell respirator is a full-face option. The best Honeywell respirator model is also compatible with an entire range of filters, cartridges and cartridge/filter combos to suit any work situation, environment or need. Honeywell respirators range in price from $20 for a basic half-face respirator to about $230 for a full-face silicone respirator.

Honeywell respirator pros

Honeywell full-face respirators have some benefits, similar to 3M full-face respirators. For example, Honeywell full-face respirators can protect both your lungs and your eyes from injury or harm in many different situations. You will also get much better eye protection from a Honeywell full-face respirator than you would from a separate eye piece, like a pair of safety glasses or goggles.

Honeywell full-face respirators also work with a wide range of filters, cartridges and cartridge/filter combos. The most common kinds of chemical cartridges include multipurpose cartridges, alkaline cartridges, organic vapor (OV) cartridges, acid gas (AG) cartridges and OV/AG cartridges. Particulate filter types include P100, P99, R95, N100, N99 and N95. These particulate filters and chemical cartridges can help protect you from biological contaminants, like dust, mold, bacteria and viruses, as well as chemicals, like ammonia, chlorine and spray paints.

Honeywell respirator cons

Honeywell full-face respirators have some disadvantages as well. For instance, these full-face respirator masks tend to be quite bulky and heavy, compared to half-face respirators. They also usually steam up, unless they have a way to release the moisture that builds up. While 3M full-face respirators have a cool flow valve built in to help release the moisture, Honeywell full-face respirators do not have this feature.

The best Honeywell respirator

Honeywell North 760008A Silicone Respirator

This silicone, full-face respirator provides premium protection against fumes, dust, mists, organic vapors, airborne particulates, acid gases and other contaminants.

Should you get a 3M respirator or a Honeywell respirator?

Both 3M respirators and Honeywell respirators have their advantages and disadvantages, but 3M offers a wider range of excellent respirator masks, while Honeywell only provides one superb respirator option, which is a full-face model. You can choose one of 3M’s amazing respirator masks based on your own needs and situation.

