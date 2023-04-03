11 best crossbody bags

What are the best crossbody bags?

Anyone who carries a bag knows the importance of a fashionable design. However, sometimes it’s just as important that a bag be easy to carry. That’s why the crossbody style is trending.

The popular crossbody bag comes in many shapes and sizes and features a lengthy strap that can be worn across the body for hands-free convenience. From casual to fancy, there’s a crossbody bag available to pair with numerous fashions and is suitable for everyday use to special occasions.

Advantages of crossbody bags

In addition to their good-looking, contemporary designs, crossbody bag are structured for convenience. They get their name from their long strap that fits comfortably over the shoulder and in front of the torso — crossing over the body, if you will — for hands-free carrying. For added convenience, the strap on many bags in this category are adjustable for a perfect fit. What’s more, some bags have straps that are removable. This makes it possible to convert the crossbody to a handbag or wallet-style clutch.

Because crossbody bags are so easy to carry, they are perfect for traveling. From walking through the airport terminal to exploring tourist spots once you reach your destination, a crossbody provides comfort and easy accessibility to your items.

Not all crossbody bags have a casual design. Designer models with sophisticated looks can easily be carried to work or special events. In addition, crossbody bags with satin or sequin finishes go perfectly with formal occasions.

Just like other types of bags, the crossbody style is practical for carrying important items such as keys, a phone, cash and cards. And whether you only carry a few essentials or have numerous items to stash and go, you’ll find crossbody bags in various sizes to fit your needs.

Features of crossbody bags

Before you choose a crossbody bag, there are several features to consider.

Materials

Most bags come in a choice of materials, and crossbody bags are no different. Leather, faux leather or vinyl, polyester, nylon and canvas are the most popular options. While leather or leather-like bags typically feature high-end designs that are suitable for work or special occasions. Polyester, nylon and canvas options are usually more casual. If a lightweight design is your top priority, opt for a bag that’s made of polyester and nylon.

Colors and patterns

Regardless of the material you choose, chances are you’ll find it in a choice of colors. Both classic neutral shades and bold, edgy hues are available. Additionally, some bags come in stylish patterns, such as florals, geometric shapes, plaids and designer logos.

Compartments

In addition to a large main compartment, most crossbody bags have at least one other pocket for stashing small items. Some larger bags have a divided main compartment plus several small interior and side slots or pockets.

Closures

Similar to other bags and purses, crossbody bags have zipper, button or snap closures. Some have a combination of different types of closures to keep your items secure.

11 best crossbody bags

Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag

Made for travel, this crossbody bag features card slots with protective RFID-blocking technology, a spacious main compartment with a lock and durable material. It’s available in several attractive neutral colors.

Sold by Amazon

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse

This crossbody bag is made of cotton that’s lightweight yet durable and easy to clean in the washing machine. It has a long, versatile strap and is available in numerous patterns and colors.

Sold by Amazon

The Sak Iris Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Wallet

Although this trim bag works well as a wallet and cell phone carrier, it includes a removable strap so it can be carried crossbody style. The spacious main compartment accommodates most phones.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Adjustable Crossbody Bag

Compact yet rugged, this crossbody bag is constructed of tough, moisture-resistant material that holds up well to the elements. It’s a good choice for toting items such as tools, small camping essentials and more.

Sold by Amazon

adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag

This classic adidas crossbody boasts a compact design that’s ideal for anyone who only has a few small items to carry. Although small, it has several compartments for keeping items organized and easy to access.

Sold by Amazon

Nine West Kensington Crossbody Bag

The stylish design of this crossbody bag works just as well for the office as it does for traveling or exploring the town. The strap is simple to adjust for optimal comfort and versatility.

Sold by Amazon

Baggallini Cross Over Crossbody Bag

Even though this bag is lightweight, it features multiple pockets for stashing numerous items. It’s made of strong, water-resistant material and has a long, adjustable strap.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Julia Small Crossbody Bag

Although compact, this stylish bag has several zippered pockets that make it possible to secure your valuables. There are several fun patterns and colors available.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Audrey Crossbody Bag

Crafted by a top fashion designer, this bag is a good pick for dressy or formal occasions. The long strap is removable so the bag can be carried by the handles.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Diver Nylon Small Crossbody Bag

A choice of attractive bright colors and a long, adjustable strap make this crossbody ideal for exploring while on vacation. The lightweight structure is effortless to carry.

Sold by Amazon

Montana West Rhinestone Crossbody Bag

If you are looking for a crossbody bag for a special occasion, this crystal-adorned bag is the one to buy. The strap can be removed so the bag can also be carried as a clutch.

Sold by Amazon

