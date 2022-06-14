What Avengers backpack is best?

The Avengers are some of the world’s greatest and mightiest heroes and took the world by storm when their movie came out in 2012. Featuring iconic heroes like Captain America and Iron Man, the Avengers ushered in a new generation of fans of all ages, reminding the world that heroes are always in need and, perhaps more importantly, that they are always fantastic. Now, with the Avengers being a household name, many companies have begun making Avengers-inspired merchandise, including backpacks, so that fans can represent their favorite heroes at school or out in the world. The Marvel Kawaii backpack is a top contender.

What to know before you buy an Avengers backpack

History

The Avengers, or Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, are a team of superheroes assembled by Nick Fury in the Marvel comics. Initially, the team members included the likes of superheroes like Iron Man, Ant-Man, Hulk, Thor and the Wasp. However, more recently, in Marvel’s cinematic universe, the team was changed to include Captain America, Hawkeye and Black Widow. The Avengers were created to protect Earth from threats and act as the first line of defense against the universe’s biggest baddies.

Use

Perhaps the essential question to ask yourself before purchasing an Avengers backpack is what you intend on using it for. Are you looking for a backpack for a little one to use every day? Or perhaps you are looking for an adult backpack to use on daily outings or during a trip to Disneyworld. Regardless of the reason, understanding what you want to use your backpack for will help inform how durable you would like the bag to be, how big and how many pockets it may need to satisfy you.

What to look for in a quality Avengers backpack

Iconic characters

Another essential question to ask yourself is what heroes you would like on the backpack. The Avengers feature an incredible lineup of heroes, and many options of Avengers backpacks highlight certain members. Are you looking for a backpack with the whole team or just your favorite Avenger? Superheroes such as Captain America and Spider-Man have backpacks of their own so that you can represent your favorite Avenger daily.

Quality construction

A quality backpack will be comfortable to wear even when carrying things that would otherwise be heavy. These backpacks may come with reinforced shoulder pads, sturdy straps and a solid inner lining to protect stuff from tearing through the bottom. Most backpacks will be made with strong nylon or polyester. It is important to note that children’s backpacks will often be made less durable than backpacks made for adults.

Number of pockets and additional features

Thankfully, all backpacks will come with at least one pocket. However, some backpacks will feature front pockets, side pockets and other additional features that will make carrying your belongings much more convenient. Some backpacks will come with side mesh pockets that are perfect for holding water bottles, while others may come with extra pockets on the front for carrying things like pens or your phone.

How much you can expect to spend on an Avengers backpack

The price of an Avengers backpack is determined primarily on whether it is targeted at children or adults. The average Avengers-themed children’s backpack will cost between $20-$40, depending on its size, number of pockets and how well it is constructed. Backpacks designed for adults, such as popular Loungefly backpacks, will cost more, ranging between $30-$100.

Avengers backpack FAQ

Are backpacks machine-washable?

A. If you were to spill something on a backpack, it would be best to use a damp cloth with soapy water to wipe it off. Many backpacks may dull or fade when put in the washing machine.

What are the average dimensions of an Avengers backpack?

A. Based on TSA carry-on restrictions, the majority of backpacks are 22 by 14 by 9 inches.

What is the best Avengers backpack to buy?

Top Avengers backpack

Marvel Kawaii Avengers Superheroes Boy’s 16 Inch Backpack

What you need to know: Though advertised for boys, this backpack is perfect for any Marvel fan with its design featuring various Marvel characters.

What you’ll love: It has graphics of over 30 different Marvel superheroes, including many of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. It features one 16-inch pocket and a smaller front compartment.

What you should consider: Some users reported the straps breaking over time with constant use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top Avengers backpack for the money

Marvel Kids Avengers Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack from Marvel features many of the Avengers, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Black Widow.

What you’ll love: It features a main compartment, front pocket, hanging loop and side mesh pocket for carrying a drink or water bottle.

What you should consider: Because it is made for children, it may be small for adults.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Boys Captain America Shield Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack perfectly represents Captain America’s signature and iconic shield, making you feel like you’re wearing it right on your back.

What you’ll love: It features a large, zipped compartment for carrying all of your belongings and measures 12 inches wide and 4 inches deep.

What you should consider: This backpack is designed specifically for children.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Spider-Man Marvel 16″ Backpack with Detachable Lunch Box

What you need to know: Geek out with everyone’s favorite web-slinging Avenger by repping this Spider-Man-themed backpack and detachable lunchbox combination.

What you’ll love: It features a lunchbox that can be strapped to the backpack and carried with ease.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that it is not very sturdy or durable, though it’s good for a young one to use at school.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

