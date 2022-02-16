How to get two popular Apple Watches on sale

If you’ve been waiting for Apple Watch sales, the time has finally come. Two of the latest models, the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 7, are now available at new low prices.

The price cut has garnered excitement among Apple enthusiasts, techies and individuals looking for high-tech ways to stay on top of heart health. It’s unclear whether the dip in price is permanent, which only means one thing: time is ticking on the deal, and it’s worth buying these Apple Watches while they’re still available at deep discounts.

What you should know before you buy an Apple Watch

What does an Apple Watch do?

Apple Watches are smartwatches that essentially function as mini command centers on your wrist. Besides managing calls, emails and texts, they offer seamless access to Siri for hands-free control. They’re also intuitive activity trackers that log daily steps, calorie burn, pace, intensity levels and active minutes.

One of the most appealing attributes of Apple Watches, however, is their ability to track essential health information — and deliver meaningful insights with the data. Depending on the model, they can track heart rates and rhythms, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality or stress levels. Simply put, Apple Watches make it easy to track trends or notice changes in your body.

What is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s self-described “fitness service” that provides access to 11 workout types, ranging from strength training to guided meditation. The well-rounded content includes workouts for all levels in sessions ranging from 5-45 minutes. As expected, Apple Fitness+ integrates with Apple Watches to deliver real-time insights.

The Apple Fitness+ content library is constantly growing with new workouts arriving weekly. It also learns your workout preferences and fitness goals so it can make intelligent recommendations. Although Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually, when you buy the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7, you receive a 3-month free trial.

Which Apple Watches just dropped in price?

Apple Watch SE

While it’s the more affordable option, the Apple Watch SE doesn’t compromise on features. It’s equipped with advanced sensors for precision tracking, making it simple to log daily activity, exercise and basic health information. It also has a built-in compass that comes in handy for hiking, cycling and other outdoor activities.

The Apple Watch SE is available at the new low price of $249 at Amazon, which reflects a $30 price drop.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple’s newest model, the Apple Watch 7, is a feature-rich smartwatch that tracks advanced health metrics. It’s considered the go-to model for staying on top of heart health because it tracks blood oxygen levels and offers anytime, anywhere ECG readings. The updated design offers faster charging and has 20% more screen area.

The Apple Watch 7 is currently $50 off at Amazon, bringing its price down to $349.

Top straps to buy for your new Apple Watch

Anne Klein Women’s Dress Watch with Black Ceramic Strap

Chunky chains are still trending, which makes this ceramic band a compelling choice if you’re looking for a unique yet classic design.

Sold by Amazon

Puma High Impact Polyurethane Case for Apple Watch 7

If you’re looking for a basic strap that is gym- and exercise-friendly, this Puma design is worth considering.

Sold by Macy’s

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Case and Band

Suitable for heavy outdoor use, this case and band set offers next-level scratch defense and has a shock-absorbing design.

Sold by Amazon

Anne Klein Apple Watch Band in Black Leather

If you’re going for a timeless aesthetic, this black leather watch band transforms an Apple Watch into an elegant timepiece.

Sold by Amazon

