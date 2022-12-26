Turning headphones off when not in use can help save battery life for days away from home.

Which are the best Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones?

For a noisy coffee shop or when every note of a song matters, a pair of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones makes all the difference. The market currently has more pairs of Bluetooth headphones with noise-canceling features than ever before. However, with nearly every pair of Bluetooth headphones offering some sort of noise-canceling or isolation, it can be challenging to find the right pair. If a user is working out, durability and sturdiness will be higher priority qualities. However, if a user is mixing an album, audio quality and precision will be at the top of the list. Therefore, finding the right pair of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for the correct uses is essential.

Key features of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones

Knowing what is needed from the pair of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones when looking for a pair is the best way to buy the ones that will work the best for you.

Earbuds vs. on-ear vs. over-ear

Earbuds will fit comfortably inside a user’s ear while still offering solid noise-canceling features. Some come with a wire connecting the two buds, while others have them as separate entities. On-ear headphones will fit right on top of the ear and provide better noise-canceling while still being portable for use outside of a home. Over-ear headphones will offer the most comprehensive noise-canceling capabilities but are also the heaviest and largest to wear.

Passive vs. active noise-canceling

Some noise-canceling headphones will block out exterior sounds simply by using thick, high-density foam making up the cups. However, these headphones are generally over-ear models and can sometimes not fully isolate the music or audio being listened to, especially in loud situations. Active noise-canceling headphones detect outside noises and then emit a unique frequency to eliminate the sound inside of the cups. These offer more dynamic noise-canceling capabilities but are usually more expensive than the alternative.

Audio quality

How crisp a sound is in the ear is crucial. Finding a pair of headphones with solid equalization and audio quality makes all the difference for a user that uses them for editing a song or a video. For more casual users, audio quality can still make a big difference but may not be as important.

Adjustable noise-cancellation levels

The ability to adjust the amount of noise cancellation on a pair of headphones helps users who still need to have spatial awareness of their surroundings. Lower level noise-canceling still blocks out most sounds while maintaining enough to hear loud voices. Bringing the noise-cancellation feature to a very high level is also vital when using the headphones in a particularly loud location.

Durability and style

For users wearing the headphones out in the world, a stylish pair with enough durability to handle a heavy impact can help prevent damage and maintain a fashion-forward profile. Some of the best headphones come in various colors and are equipped with hard plastic to protect the delicate wiring.

Eight best Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones

Best of the best Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds

What you need to know: Equipped with the most effective noise-canceling technology for earbuds, this device can offer a portable and quiet experience.

What you’ll love: The sweat and weather resistances ensure the earbuds won’t damage from daily commutes or workouts.

What you should consider: With just 6 hours of battery life, the earbuds will need to be recharged throughout the day if used extensively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds

EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: Offering some of the best noise-canceling capabilities for earbuds under $100, these headphones are affordable and of high quality.

What you’ll love: The portable charging case extends battery life up to 32 hours, and the tap controls can keep a user from needing to pick up their phone to change a song or answer a call.

What you should consider: Some users report drops in Bluetooth connection every once in a while. This option offers 80% true noise reduction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Sony WF-1000XM4

What you need to know: A high-quality device with great audio and 8 hours of battery will work for any basic need.

What you’ll love: The built-in microphone offers strong call quality and automatically lowers volume for conversations.

What you should consider: The earbuds do not contour to the shape of any individual ear leading to some discomfort after prolonged periods of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best of the best Bluetooth noise-canceling on/over-ear headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: With some of the best sound quality and noise-cancellation, these headphones are in a class of their own.

What you’ll love: Three different noise-cancellation levels match extremely loud situations or ones where the user needs to be more aware.

What you should consider: Some users report slight issues with connectivity and how delicate the headphones can be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Bluetooth noise-canceling on/over-ear headphones

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid

What you need to know: Equipped with three different noise-cancellation levels and an equalization app to ensure proper sound, these headphones have every feature at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The headphones have over 40 hours of battery life for easy listening all day without needing to recharge.

What you should consider: Headphones can become uncomfortable after long periods of use due to the weight and shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

What you need to know: A solid all-around headphone with 19 hours of battery life and 4.0 Bluetooth connectivity for seamless use with all devices.

What you’ll love: The mounted cup controls make it easy for users to keep their phone in their pocket while changing songs, volume, or answering calls.

What you should consider: The headphones may be too small for users with a large head or ears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Philips Noise Canceling Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphones

What you need to know: 30 hours of playtime and a built-in mic help make these headphones great for a full day of work with no interruptions.

What you’ll love: The fast charging feature gives users an additional two hours of playtime in 2 hours in 5 minutes and 6 hours in just 15 minutes.

What you should consider: Many users report some discomfort wearing them for long periods and a lack of durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins PX7

What you should know: Adaptive noise-canceling technology at multiple levels to always match the sound around the user helps make these headphones great for all types of environments.

What you’ll love: It has connection capabilities with two devices simultaneously for those using a computer and a phone.

What you should consider: Lacks convenient portability even when the earcups are folded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

