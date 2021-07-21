Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
COVID-19
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Entertainment
Stocks
Sign-up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others
Video
Price Chopper/Market 32 issues recall on coleslaw
Simone Biles got the ‘twisties.’ What does that mean?
Local teen uses Make-A-Wish to create epilepsy medication fund
Video
Albany NY Weather
Albany Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Allergy Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
1st & 10
NFL Draft
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
10 in Toga
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
Giving on 10
Destination NY
Women’s Health
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Say hello to the *new* NEWS10 ABC mobile app
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Clocks
The best clock radio
The best clock radio
Download our news app
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Latest PODCAST episode
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Capital Roots Hot Pepper Challenge
Video
More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Click Below to set up your cable box
Search for:
Latest COVID-19 News
Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others
Video
Disney World requiring masks indoors starting Friday
Video
DOD directs employees to begin wearing face masks again
Schumer: Proposed infrastructure deal would bring jobs, billions in funding
Video
COVID-19 case forces Bennington out of Vermont Little League championship
More COVID-19
Cuomo Under Fire News
List of candidates for New York governor in 2022 growing
Video
NEWS10 receives documents claiming to show Cuomo completed sexual harassment training
Video
NY law has long let officials use campaign funds for defense
DOJ declines investigating NY COVID-19 nursing home deaths
Video
Lawmaker writes letter claiming Cuomo aide tweets ‘demeaning comments’ about AG
Video
More Cuomo Under Fire