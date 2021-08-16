Best wallet phone case

For users not looking to have a full wallet case on their phone, buying an attachable cardholder can be a cheaper and easier alternative.

The best phone cases that can carry everything you need

As smartphones become one of the most important pieces of technology to own, the need to protect them from damage is incredibly high. However, as these same smartphones grow in size, they have made it increasingly difficult to carry a wallet, keys and everything else just in pockets alone. Wallet phone cases have been a fairly effective solution. No matter what kind of smartphone you own, there is a wallet case that will effectively hold cards, cash and anything else. However, choosing the right wallet phone case is still a tough decision.

What to consider before buying a wallet phone case

Protective qualities

Much like any other phone case, a wallet phone case needs to be able to protect a smartphone from the general wear and tear of daily use. The largest factor in this of course is how well the case can protect a phone from a tall drop. Some wallet phone cases offer water, dust and sweat protection as well which can be very beneficial to more active users.

Type of material

Another major factor is the material of the wallet phone case. While the need to hold several items at once eliminates simple silicone cases, there are metal, plastic, leather and wooden cases that can get the job done easily. At the same time, the material used will likely also play a factor in how well the case protects the phone and how expensive the case will be.

How much the case can hold

Before choosing a case, knowing how much the case can hold is an important factor. Some cases can hold up to five or six different cards alongside cash. Other cases can only hold two cards, offering very little space for any kind of significant storage.

Style and design

A very important decision for any user is the style and design of the phone case. Many wallet phone cases are styled to look like traditional wallets, especially those using leather as the main material. Other cases are more modern looking and have more basic designs. Wallet phone cases can also come in many colors.

Size and weight

Wallet phone cases have some of the largest variances in size and weight. Some cases serve as a full wallet with just a placement for a phone inside while others can be just a small card holder on the back of a regular case. As a result, some cases can be several inches long and weigh multiple ounces while others are the exact size of the phone and can weigh less than an ounce.

The best wallet phone cases

Best of the best Android wallet phone case

FYY Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

What you need to know: A high-quality leather wallet phone case with three card slots and space for cash alongside a front cover to protect the screen from scratches and cracks.

What you’ll love: Equipped with RFID protection to keep credit card information from being stolen from scanners.

What you should consider: Does not offer any protection against water or sweat. The leather may warp from extended contact with water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Android wallet phone case

Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case

What you need to know: A slim and lightweight wallet phone case that offers solid protection from impact with shock absorption technology.

What you’ll love: The design is slim enough that users can still use Samsung Pay without having to take the case off or take the cards out.

What you should consider: The case can only hold two cards comfortably in its slot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

Arae Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Wallet Case

What you need to know: This is a full wallet phone case that can hold up to four different cards and has a slot for cash.

What you’ll love: It is equipped with a folding stand feature to make it easier to watch videos and movies on the phone.

What you should consider: The magnetic latch does not stay connected if the wallet is too full, which leads to the wallet randomly opening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best of the best iPhone wallet phone case

OtterBox Strada Series Case for iPhone 12

What you need to know: This wallet phone case offers the best possible protection and has a leather finish for both style and substance.

What you’ll love: The secure magnetic latch prevents the front of the case from opening and dropping any cards.

What you should consider: It may be hard to use the iPhone side buttons with this case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck iPhone wallet phone case

Smartish iPhone 12/12 Pro Wallet Case

What you need to know: This slim wallet phone case can hold three cards and cash. It is built with raised edges to protect the camera and front screen.

What you’ll love: It’s designed with high grip sides to prevent users from dropping the phone. If the phone is dropped, the case should still comfortably protect the phone from damage.

What you should consider: The back of the phone has so much space that it is not compatible with any kind of wireless charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

Design Skin Slider Designed for iPhone 12/12 Pro Case

What you need to know: This sleek phone case has a well-designed sliding holder for cards and cash on the back.

What you’ll love: The bumper protection, alongside the lanyard hole in the corner, helps make the case versatile and durable.

What you should consider: The case can only hold two cards at one time, which is not enough to fully replace a wallet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

