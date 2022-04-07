TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The international honor society for two-year colleges, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has named Russell Sage College to the list of top schools for its 2022 Transfer Honor Roll. PTK has included Sage on its honor roll for the third year in a roll.

The honor society recognizes four-year colleges and universities that provide a supportive and smooth transition from community colleges. PKT considers college costs, financial aid, admission practices, as well as campus life for transfer students.

Additionally, PKT reviews bachelor’s degree completion rates to create its list of most transferable friendly schools in the nation. Russell Sage College currently enrolls about 2,300 students in bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs on campuses in Albany and Troy.

“Transfer students have different needs and goals compared to first-year students,” said Erin Menzer, associate director of transfer and graduate enrollment management at Sage. “We recognize that, and work hard to offer transfer students the best path to graduation.”