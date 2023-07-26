Shopping early will simplify your search for essentials for the upcoming school year

The first day of school for some is still weeks away, so you might not be thinking about back-to-school shopping just yet. However, now is actually the perfect time to find deals on numerous items you’ll need when summer ends and school begins.

Backpacks, notebooks, laptops, clothes, classroom supplies and more can already be found on sale. Many popular retailers are marking down prices on school must-haves now, so there’s no reason to wait to shop.

How to shop early for back-to-school

This time of year, many people are focused on summer fun. If this sounds like you, don’t let the urge to prolong the season put you behind on back-to-school shopping. Although you may still be buying products for the pool, backyard or beach, it’s a good idea to begin shopping in different categories for the upcoming school year.

Products to prepare for class

Before ever stepping foot in the classroom, there are key items that are necessary for a successful school year. Younger students will need items like crayons, glue, erasers and pencil boxes. Students in higher grades and college require calculators, highlighters, organizers and laptops. All students need a durable backpack with ample room and numerous pockets to carry gear, as well as a lunch bag or box for break time.

Classroom essentials

Notebooks, rulers, pencils, erasers and pens are classic classroom items that most students will need. It’s also a good idea to purchase items like tissues, wipes and hand sanitizer, in case these items aren’t provided in the classroom.

For the dorm

In addition to products for completing coursework and stuffing a backpack, college-bound students need items for their dorms. If you are shopping for a dorm dweller, be on the lookout for sheet sets, compact desks, printers, shower caddies, lamps and storage bins for their home away from home.

Dress for school success

Along with other school supplies, most back-to-school shoppers purchase new clothes for their kids before each new school year starts. Everything from the latest fashions to favorites such as jeans is marked down ahead of the first day of school.

HP 15 Windows Laptop

This laptop is already marked down, so you’ll save big on a device that’s built to tackle schoolwork. Ample storage, long battery life, a speedy processor and a crisp micro-edge screen with a minimal bezel make it perfect for any student’s needs.

Sold by Amazon

Pen+Gear 1-Subject Notebook

In addition to 100 strong college-ruled sheets, this notebook includes interior pockets for stashing important papers, notes and documents. The cover is made of a sturdy poly material that protects the contents. Now is the best time to stock up for coursework to come.

Sold by Walmart

Under Armour Boys’ UA Revival Fleece Crew

Made of cozy fleece material that’s lightweight yet warm, this good-looking sweatshirt will come in handy when the fall days turn chilly. It’s made of cotton and polyester that’s soft and holds up well to laundering.

Sold by Under Armour

adidas Striker 2 Backpack

There are plenty of compartments and pockets in the Striker 2 backpack for stashing your favorite student’s books, notebooks, writing tools and more. It even has a lined media pocket that provides extra protection for a laptop or other devices. Padded straps make it comfortable to carry to class after class.

Sold by Amazon

Ticonderoga Premium Wood Pencils

Traditional number 2 pencils should be in every student’s collection of back-to-school gear. The pencils in this affordable pack of 24 are made of durable wood that sharpens nicely and are topped with erasers that don’t cause smudges on paper.

Sold by Walmart

Techni Mobili Compact Computer Desk

This computer desk won’t take up a lot of space in a dorm, yet offers enough room for a computer, keyboard and assignments. The side shelf is useful for stacking books or setting up a small printer. It’s one of our favorite models for its minimal size and budget-friendly price that’s even more appealing when it’s on sale.

Sold by Amazon

Crayola Colored Pencil Set

Not only are they inexpensive, but these colored pencils are made by Crayola, a brand that’s been trusted for generations. It includes 36 pencils in a variety of colors that will take art projects to the next level. We also like that they are made of reforested wood that’s strong and eco-friendly.

Sold by Amazon

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

The compact size of this printer makes it suitable for small home spaces and dorm work areas. It’s easy to set up plus has Wi-Fi connectivity and an app for wireless printing. It also copies and scans, so it can accomplish numerous classroom tasks.

Sold by Amazon

Mier Portable Thermal Insulated Mini Lunch Bag

Because it’s well insulated, this lunchbox will maintain temperatures for hours so food is fresh when lunchtime rolls around. While it’s small enough to fit into a backpack, the interior will accommodate a sandwich plus a drink or snacks.

Sold by Amazon

Back-to-school deals worth checking out

