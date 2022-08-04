ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region BOCES will unveil its new 167,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education Center in Albany on August 16. The new center is furnished with modern labs and learning spaces to prepare students and adults for current and future industry needs. It will meet the personnel development needs of the region for decades to come by preparing thousands of area youth and adults for careers in skilled trades, digital media, health care and more.

“It’s really impressive and we’ll be ready to welcome students in the fall,” said Assistant Program Manager Deb Handy. “We started the building process back in 2021. The previous facilities were a little outdated.”

The advanced Albany campus replaces a facility that has served students for at least 50 years. It will house dozens of job-training programs for high school students and adults as well as usher in a new era of education and workforce development for the region. The BOCES center has equipment for programs such as welding, game design and implementation, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration and practical nursing.

The 2021-2022 budget for the career and technical education division of BOCES was $13,816,753. The overall budget was $145,658,788. The new facility is located at 925 Watervliet Shaker Road in Albany.