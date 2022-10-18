ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Apply to up to five SUNY colleges for free next week. SUNY has waived application fees from October 24 to November 6.

There are 64 SUNY campuses to choose from when applying to college. 53 schools accept the applySUNY application whereas 11 use their own application. When applying, you can use either ApplySUNY or the Common App for the fee to be paid by SUNY. If you use ApplySUNY, it will show the first five campus application fees as waived. If using the Common App, you will need to apply campus by campus. For more information and the link to apply go to the SUNY website.

If you have already applied to a SUNY school, refunds are unavailable. The free application offer only applies to applicants submitted between October 24 and November 6.