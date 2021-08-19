Best 10-person tent

Once you get your 10-person tent, try setting it up at home before you head out to the campground to check for defects and to practice the set-up process.

Which 10-person tent is best?

When it comes to camping with a group, a 10-person tent is the best option. There is no need to worry about setting up a bunch of separate tents when you can save time by just setting up one that’s big enough to accommodate everyone in the group. These tents are especially great for family outings.

While it seems like privacy could be an issue with a 10-person tent, rest assured that many models feature separate sleeping compartments. A top pick, the Ozark Trail, comes with three rooms for extra privacy, space and comfort.

What to know before you buy a 10-person tent

Weight

This will ultimately depend on the fabric of your tent. While in the past, tents primarily used cotton canvas and other heavy materials, most tents on the market today use polyester, nylon or a combination of the two. This makes even larger tents lightweight and portable without cutting corners on quality.

Types of tents

There are a few types of 10-person tents on the market, and each type comes with its own pros and cons.

The most common type of 10-person will be a dome tent. This style of tent will be familiar to anyone who has camped before. It makes use of three to four separate poles to hoist and support the fabric.

Another typical style of a 10-person tent is the cone style. These tents usually use one pole in the middle and stakes to secure the bottom of the tent on the ground.

Comfortability

Most models are true to their word when it comes to how many people they can fit comfortably, but if you prefer to camp with air mattresses, it’s worth considering which sizes of mattresses can fit in a tent.

For example, the Ozark Trail 10-person tent has three sleeping compartments but can fit three queen-sized air mattresses and a twin-sized air mattress.

What to look for in a quality 10-person tent

Sturdiness and durability

When considering which 10-person tent to buy, pay extra attention to how sturdy the tent is. The larger the tent, the more prone it is to wind. You’ll want to make sure that the tent comes with quality ground stakes, and if not, consider buying your own.

As mentioned before, most 10-person tents use lightweight materials such as nylon or polyester. These materials are great because they are breathable and light while still being durable and waterproof.

Simple set-up

It’s always best to find a 10-person tent that is as easy to set up as possible. No one wants to waste time setting up a needlessly complicated tent.

Having a simple set-up doesn’t necessarily mean that you can pitch the tent alone. If you plan to set up the tent solo, consider the Ozark Trail 10-person tent or the Coleman WeatherMaster.

Storage space

Most 10-person tents will come with some sort of storage space for clothes, food or other items. The Timber Ridge family tent, for example, comes with plenty of storage space. Notably, this tent makes use of netting that you can suspend from the top of the tent for extra storage space.

How much you can expect to spend on a 10-person tent

10-person tents can range from the budget price of $100-$1,000. The cost typically correlates to the tent style, with the most common styles being less pricey.

10-person tent FAQ

Do I need to buy any extra accessories for my 10-person tent?

A. In short, no. A quality 10-person tent will come with everything you need in the bag. If you want to take extra precautions, you could look into buying a tarp to put under the tent and some quality tent stakes to make sure that it is secured to the ground.

Is it possible to set up a 10-person tent on my own?

A. This will largely depend on the set-up process of your specific 10-person tent. If it has a more complicated set-up, you’re better off bringing along a friend. Check out the set-up instructions that came with your tent to see if it seems feasible to set it up alone.

What’s the best 10-person tent to buy?

Top 10-person tent

Ozark Trail 10-Person Tent

What you need to know: This tent is spacious and great for both novice and seasoned campers.

What you’ll love: Easy set-up and sturdy construction make this tent stand out from the competition.

What you should consider: If you’re camping in an area subject to high winds, like the beach, you should consider buying extra-long stakes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 10-person tent for the money

UNP 10-Person Family Tent

What you need to know: This 10-person tent is excellent for anyone on a budget. This spacious tent has quality fabric and an easy set-up.

What you’ll love: This tent has two main sleeping compartments separated by an optional divider that can double as an in-tent cinema screen.

What you should consider: Best for use in good weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Core 11-Person Family Cabin Tent

What you need to know: The main feature of this tent is its spacious screen room. Great for anyone that wants to feel extra close to nature.

What you’ll love: Extra sturdy and weather-proof, this tent can house a large group comfortably.

What you should consider: This tent has a relatively large footprint and may not fit some campsites. It is also heavier, weighing in at about 43lbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

