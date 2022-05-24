ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced hunters in New York harvested an estimated 211,269 deer during the 2021-22 hunting seasons. The season’s harvest was down 17% from last year.

The decrease in this 2021-22 harvest points to a few factors for a cause, including the resurgence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in certain regions of the State and fewer Deer Management Permits allocated. Deer harvest data are gathered from two main sources: harvest reports required of all successful hunters and DEC’s examination of harvested deer at meat processors and check stations across the State. Harvest estimates are made by cross-referencing these two data sources and calculating the total harvest from the reporting rate for each zone and tag type.

The 2021 estimated deer take included 110,839 antlered bucks and 100,430 antlerless deer. Statewide, this represents a 5% decrease in antlered buck harvest and a 25% decrease in antlerless harvest from the last season.

In part, the decline in antlerless harvest was due to the reduced allocation of Deer Management Permits and a natural correction from 2020 when antlerless harvests increased substantially (30%) from 2019. Also, hunting success appears to have declined in portions of the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and near the eastern shore of Lake Ontario. This area is the hardest hit by EHD, according to the DEC.