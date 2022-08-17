ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is running a set of courses for those who have already completed a certification course in hunting, trapping or bowhunting and want to take the next step – literally. The DEC’s Hunter Education Program is running a limited number of Next Step courses for those seeking more education.
The courses all run four hours. Each one runs through safety procedures and techniques, and offers more hands-on experience for anyone who wants it before they get out to experience the real thing. All courses are for those already certified to use whatever they plan to work with, and don’t offer any additional certification. All courses are free, and open to those ages 12 and up. Registration is required online.
Courses include:
- Long Island
- Next Step Bowhunting
- Aug. 25
- 3-7 p.m.
- Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
- 340 Smith Road, Shirley
- Registration
- Next Step Bowhunting
- Capital District
- Next Step Shotgun
- Aug. 20
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Tri Village Rod and Gun Club
- 77 Rod and Gun Club Road, Valatie
- Registration
- Next Step Shotgun
- Eastern Adirondacks
- Next Step Land Trapping
- Aug. 27
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Region 5 Warrensburg NYSDEC Sub Office
- 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg
- Registration
- Next Step Land Trapping
- Western Adirondacks
- Next Step Land Trapping
- Aug. 27
- 8 a.m. – noon
- Brownville WMA
- 17893 Game Farm Road, Dexter
- Registration
- Next Step Shotgun
- Aug. 27
- 1-5 p.m.
- Brownville WMA
- 17893 Game Farm Road, Dexter
- Registration
- Next Step Land Trapping
- Western New York
- Next Step Rifle
- Sept. 14
- 4-8 p.m.
- Springville Field and Stream
- 8900 Chaise Road, Springville
- Registration
- Next Step Rifle