Bed sheets were once referred to as “bed linens” because linen was the most popular choice for household bedding.

Which bed sheet on Amazon is best?

Bed sheets are kind of a big deal in the bedroom. Not only do they add to a comfortable night’s sleep, but they also add to the overall aesthetic appeal of any room. Today, many people buy bed sheets based on their taste and overall look.

However, there are many things to consider before buying high-quality bed sheets on Amazon. Finding suitable bed sheets relies on understanding the thread count, the material and the texture of your sheets. Our top pick, LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, comes with four pillowcases and is partly made from bamboo, making it more eco-friendly than some other options.

What you need to know before you buy a bed sheet on Amazon

Materials

Choosing the right material for your bed sheets is crucial. Cotton is the most popular bed sheet material because it’s breathable, comfortable and long-lasting. You may also want high-quality sheets such as Egyptian cotton.

Jersey cotton has a different texture than regular cotton because it’s knitted rather than woven. Linen sheets are high-quality and durable. They are also typically more expensive. Other more expensive bed sheet materials include silk, satin and bamboo.

Thread count

A sheet’s thread count refers to the number of horizontal and vertical threads woven into every square inch of fabric. They usually range from between 180-1,000, with some going even higher. Many luxury bed sheets have thread counts around 400-500.

Mattress depth and size

When choosing the proper sheets, it’s essential to consider your mattress’s depth and size to ensure that the sheets fit. For example, queen-size sheets will not fit on a king-size mattress. However, standard mattresses are seven to nine inches in depth.

What to look for in a quality bed sheet on Amazon

Texture

The texture of bed sheets is a matter of preference. For those looking for lightweight and crisp sheets, cotton sheets will work nicely. For those who want warmer, softer sheets, jersey-knit sheets or bamboo sheets are best. If you prefer stiffer sheets, look for cotton sheets with a thread count of 800-1,000.

Comfort

Much like the texture, how comfortable a bed sheet is differs from person to person. However, avoid mixing materials as this may cause uncomfortable texture combinations. Comfortable sheets paired with cozy pillows will ensure the best sleep experience.

Color

As mentioned previously, many people look for bed sheets that match their tastes or style. Bed sheets come in just about every color imaginable, allowing a person the freedom to pick and choose their personal favorites.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed sheet on Amazon

Several factors determine the price of bed sheets. This includes the material, thread count and size of the bed sheets. Inexpensive bed sheets made of synthetic fibers such as polyester and microfibers cost less than $20. Mid-priced bed sheets with a low- to mid-level thread count cost $20-$80. The most expensive bed sheets such as Egyptian cotton, linen or bamboo cost well over $80. These bed sheets also have the highest thread counts.

Best bed sheet on Amazon FAQ

Should you buy a single sheet or set of bed sheets?

A. In most cases, buying complete sets of sheets will give you the necessary coverage to match your entire bed, including the pillowcases.

How often should you wash bed sheets?

A. You should clean your bed sheets at least once a week. Wash your pillowcases more often if you notice breakouts. You can wash most bed sheets in the washer and dryer, but make sure you wash them at the appropriate temperature.

What’s the best bed sheet to buy on Amazon?

Top bed sheet on Amazon

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets

What you should know: These comfortable, eco-friendly sheets by LuxClub combine bamboo and rayon and are wrinkle-free.

What you’ll love: It comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases and is available in over a dozen colors.

What you should consider: Some users have said that these sheets retain heat and get warm at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed sheet on Amazon for the money

Amazon Basics Essential Cotton Blend Bed Sheet Set

What you should know: These sheets are a cotton and polyester blend. They dry fast and are wrinkle-resistant.

What you’ll love: It has a thread count of 225, which makes them breathable, durable and easy to wash.

What you should consider: Some users have reported these sheets will not work with extra-deep mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

What you should consider: These CGK bed sheets are silky soft and are comparable with most luxury hotel bed sheets.

What you’ll love: These sheets come in a universal size that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. They are available in over a dozen colors.

What you should consider: Some users reported the sheets are too slick and may slide off mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

