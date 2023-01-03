Choosing the best liquid collagen

Collagen is a popular supplement, but you might be wondering what’s the best way to take it. Collagen powders can clump up in your morning cold brew or orange juice.

Liquid collagen is easy to pour into beverages and onto food without clumping. You can also drink it straight in what’s known as a beauty shot; ingesting collagen improves skin hydration and suppleness, giving you a healthy glow.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a protein that’s abundant in your body. It’s responsible for the structure of connective tissues in your body and holds your muscles, bones and organs together. It also plays an important role in your skin’s elasticity, which is why collagen has become a popular ingredient in skincare. When you’re buying liquid collagen to ingest, double-check that it’s not a collagen serum, which is only for topical use.

What are the health benefits of collagen?

As you age, collagen levels naturally drop. According to the National Institutes of Health, supplementing with collagen helps smooth and firm skin and strengthen nails. Because collagen helps maintain the structure of your cartilage (the rubbery tissue that protects your joints), according to the NIH, taking a collagen supplement may reduce joint pain or stiffness associated with osteoarthritis.

How much collagen should I take?

Whenever starting a dietary supplement, it’s always best to first consult with your healthcare provider. You can safely take between 15-30 grams per day, but starting with as little as 2.5 grams daily will bring you health benefits. Liquid collagens typically offer between 0.5-4 grams per 1 tablespoon-sized serving. If you want a higher amount than that, try collagen powder.

Ways to take liquid collagen

In a shot

Liquid collagen is often flavored (usually fruit flavors) so that you can down it in a shot or drink it by the spoonful. Be aware that flavored collagens can contain added sugar, artificial flavors or artificial colors. Some liquid collagen concentrates must be mixed with water.

In beverages

While collagen powder is popular to mix into hot coffee, liquid collagen can mix seamlessly into iced coffee and cold drinks, such as water or juice. If your liquid collagen is flavored, be sure it’ll complement your beverage and not clash with its flavor.

In food

Drizzle a spoonful of liquid collagen into hot cereal, such as oatmeal, or onto yogurt. Fruit-flavored liquid collagen blends seamlessly into smoothies and is a preferred way to consume the supplement if you don’t like its taste.

Collagen sources

Collagen is not a vegetarian or vegan supplement. Most collagen is sourced from cows, particularly their hides. High-quality bovine collagen comes from grass-fed and pasture-raised cows. Marine collagen is sourced from fish scales. It only contains one type of collagen whereas bovine collagen contains two types.

Best liquid collagen

NeoCell Collagen + Vitamin C Liquid

This pomegranate-flavored collagen features added vitamin C, which helps boost natural collagen production in your body. Drink it daily to notice changes in hair and nail growth as well as increased skin suppleness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Rejuvicare Liquid Collagen Beauty Formula

Formulated with biotin, this liquid collagen supports hair, skin, nails and joint health. It tastes good and can be downed in a shot. Many people are impressed with new, fuller hair growth from regular consumption of this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Carlyle Liquid Collagen

This gluten-free beauty shot includes added biotin for improving hair health and skin hydration. It’s a good price and can be added to your morning coffee or smoothie. The natural berry flavor doesn’t contain artificial ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Applied Nutrition Liquid Collagen Skin Revitalization

This tropical-flavored drink mix is your one-stop shop for revitalizing your skin, nails and hair. Not only does it contain 4 grams of collagen, but also B vitamins, antioxidants, choline and silica. It comes in a handy twist-top tube that you pour into 16 ounces of water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Solumeve Liquid Marine Collagen Peptides

This mango-apple liquid collagen comes in a 10-pack of single-serving bottles that can be taken on the go. The pescatarian-friendly collagen is sourced from marine life rather than cows or other animals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vplab Ultra Women’s Beauty Collagen Liquid

This concentrated, tropical drink mix contains 4 grams of collagen and other beauty-friendly nutrients. It’s easy to mix into a water bottle while on the go and tastes like juice. It’s not only great for skin and hair but some people experience improvement in joint pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.