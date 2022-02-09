Which Lancome lip glosses are best?

Lip gloss has been a makeup must-have for many years and continues to be a staple piece in cosmetic bags around the world. With so many to choose from, it can be challenging to decide on the perfect product. When it comes to lip products, Lancome offers a luxurious line of lip glosses that work for anyone aiming to add a little shine to their smile. If you’re in need of a lustrous Lancome lip gloss with plenty of lasting power, the Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss comes in seven beautiful hydrating shades.

What to know before you buy Lancome lip gloss

Application

Lancome lip gloss can be packaged in a variety of ways, and the container can determine how it’s applied. Typically, it will be sold in a tube or with a wand.

The formula from a tube can be applied by giving it a gentle squeeze. This will distribute color that you can spread by rubbing your lips together. Start with a small amount and add more as needed. A reservoir with a wand is a popular choice for lip gloss products. The wand has a small sponge attached to the end of the applicator. This method allows for even distribution and offers a bit more control when applying the gloss.

Color

When it comes to lip gloss, Lancome offers many color choices. From clear to bright and bold, there truly is a lip gloss shade for everyone.

If you are looking to add a little bit of shine to your lips or if you want to add a layer of gloss on top of your lipstick, choose something light with little to no pigment. If you’re looking for a gloss that will make your pout pop, go for a dark shade that accentuates your lips.

Texture

It’s not uncommon for lip glosses to have a glittery look, so always double-check to make sure the formula is what you are looking for. Most Lancome lip glosses will provide a high-shine finish, giving your lips a bit of luster. While it may seem counterintuitive, there are also lip glosses available in a matte finish, which can provide a bit of hydration but very little sheen.

What to look for in Lancome lip gloss

Long-lasting

If you want your lip gloss to have staying power, Lancome is known for lip products that are designed to last, so you won’t have to reapply it multiple times throughout the day. While their lip glosses tend to not last as long as their lipsticks, Lancome’s Juicy Tube line, for instance, lasts up to four hours before reapplication is needed.

Formula

The type of formula used in a gloss can determine how much color will deposit onto your lips. If the gloss is a thin, runny consistency, chances are that it will provide a light coat of buildable color. If it’s moderately thick, it will likely provide a bit more pigment (much like a liquid lipstick). When the gloss is very thick, it could be opaque, offering just a bit of shine with minimal color.

Hydrating

Although the main goal of lip gloss is to add shine, it can also help hydrate the lips. If you wear a lip gloss that is heavily pigmented, look for it to include ingredients like Vitamin E and oils that will keep the lips refreshed. If your lips get dried out, the gloss could separate and create a chapped look. Ideally, a lip gloss should provide a dewy finish while making your lips feel supple and soft.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lancome lip gloss

The price can vary depending on the size, color and ingredients. On average, you can expect to spend between $16-$24.

Lancome lip gloss FAQ

Are Lancome lip glosses scented?

A. For the most part, Lancome lip glosses are unscented. You’ll always want to double-check by reading the description. Keep in mind that even if it doesn’t say that it’s scented, it may have a unique smell that is specific to the product line.

How often do you need to replace Lancome lip gloss?

A. Generally, lip products should be replaced every six months. Because it’s a liquid-type substance that has direct contact with your mouth, fungus or bacteria can start to grow after some time.

What’s the best Lancome lip gloss to buy?

Top Lancome lip gloss

Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

What you need to know: Made with vitamin E to keep lips hydrated, this super-shiny gloss comes in a 0.5-ounce tube, with colors ranging from dusty rose to shimmery magenta.

What you’ll love: Gloss can last up to four hours and looks good alone or over lipstick. It travels well and can easily be tossed into a small purse.

What you should consider: The formula is very sticky, so make sure you apply the lip gloss after the rest of your makeup so that nothing adheres to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Lancome lip gloss for the money

Lancome L’Absolu Velvet Matte Lip Gloss

What you need to know: This velvety smooth gloss comes in a 0.27-ounce tube with a wand applicator.

What you’ll love: The gloss is highly pigmented and performs a lot like a lipstick. It provides a matte finish and will last all day without fading.

What you should consider: It’s very bold, so it might need to be muted if you don’t like a strong lip look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lancome L’Absolu Gloss Cream Lip Gloss

What you need to know: This product contains 0.27 ounces of creamy gloss that can be applied with a wand.

What you’ll love: The base is similar to a lip balm, and the light color is buildable. This formula can be worn as a sheer gloss, or you can add a few coats to achieve a richer finish.

What you should consider: It’s a cream gloss, so it might feel thicker than a traditional gloss.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

