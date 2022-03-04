Find the most popular perfumes available on Sephora that you can add to your collection or give as a thoughtful gift. Perfumes and fragrances are relatively personal items, as what one person deems a highly-valued scent depends on taste and specific interests. Find a fragrance that works best for you by either sampling a variety of perfumes or purchasing a set from one of your favorite brands. Explore the beauty and sophistication that scents can add to any wardrobe and elevate your style with the secret boost of fragrance.

Is there a difference between perfume and cologne?

Perfume and cologne are different due to their specific formulation. Perfume is a more potent and stronger formula in terms of oil, and that’s why it is different from cologne.

Can fragrances be unisex?

Yes. Fragrances can be unisex. Scents are best when the person wearing a specific fragrance feels comfortable. Some companies even strive to create particular scents with keynotes that can be worn by whoever most desires and enjoys the specific fragrance.

How do I select the ideal fragrance?

Picking the best fragrance depends on various factors, such as personal taste and even body chemistry. Some scents and fragrances work with your natural scent, so the actual smell on your skin can change over time depending on various factors such as personal diet and health. That means what you smell in a store might not be what you smell two hours into wearing a fragrance.

It’s generally best to start with a sample and try different scents on lower-risk areas of the body, such as the wrist, to see if the scents and ingredients are the right fit for you. Try to test out new perfumes on more casual days, and always remove any foreign products if you feel like there is a reaction.

Best Sephora perfume sets

Find a popular perfume set that you will love and that so many other Sephora shoppers already adore! These sets are an excellent purchase because these items come in a variety of different sizes and allow you to place the perfumes in convenient locations, thanks to often included multiple bottles.

Popular Sephora perfume sets

Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Set

This set by Viktor & Rolf comes with three different sizes of the famed Flowerbomb fragrance. The perfume is relatively warm and has notes of familiar flowers such as jasmine and rose. The set comes with two bottle sizes where one item is under half an ounce, and the other bottle offers a little under two ounces.

Sold by Sephora

Chanel Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette Travel Gift Set

This set from Chanel comes with two items such as one Eau de Toilette and a different Eau de Toilette spray designed with travel in mind. The fragrance is both fresh and floral, and one Eau de Toilette item holds about three and a half ounces, while the twist item for travel contains a little under one ounce.

Sold by Sephora

NEST New York Indigo Perfume Set

This perfume set comes with two items, such as an Eau de Parfum that comes in a size that’s a little under two ounces and a secondary item that’s an Eau de Parfum rollerball that contains less than half of an ounce. The perfume contains strong notes of spices and more subtle hints of wild figs.

Sold by Sephora

KILIAN Paris Good Girl Gone Bad Mini Spray Set

This fragrance is relatively floral and comes with hints of orange blossom. The set contains two items, such as a travel spray and even four different refill vials that come in a size that’s around a quarter of an ounce. This means that this set has about an ounce of total perfume.

Sold by Sephora

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Perfume Set

One benefit of this product is that it is both vegan and cruelty-free. The set includes an Eau de Parfum size that’s a little under two ounces and a rollerball that contains a little less than half an ounce. There is also a book included within the set that includes both empowering and motivating content. The fragrance is warm and contains notes of pear.

Sold by Sephora

Best Sephora perfume sampler sets

Selecting a specific perfume for a friend can feel like a game of chance. Take the uncertainty out of the gift by giving a sampler set. The sampler set allows the wearer of different fragrances a chance to see if the scent works for them. It even allows you to upgrade to either a full-size or travel-size version of their one preferred perfume. This is an ideal gift to give something thoughtful without struggling with all of the guesswork that comes with something as personal as smell.

Popular Sephora perfume sampler sets

Bestsellers Perfume Sampler Set

This set of 13 fragrances includes several bestsellers from high-end brands such as Prada and Tocca. This item provides a wide range of scents that span from floral to fruity. After deciding on your favorite scent, you can return to the store with the Scent Certificate and select your fragrance in full size. This set is ideal when giving a gift because the gift recipient can select their favorite fragrance.

Sold by Sephora

Deluxe Coffret Perfume Sampler Set

The set includes eight different fragrances where one preferred fragrance can be selected and turned into full size. Pick your favorite fragrance from luxurious brands such as Nest and Giorgio Armani. The samples come in adorable containers that are great for testing scents and traveling.

Sold by Sephora

Clean Perfume Sampler Set

Select the perfect scent from one of these six fragrance options. The items included come from brands such as Maison Louis Marie. Trade in the Scent Certificate to receive a full-size item in one of the pre-approved sizes.

Sold by Sephora

Self Care Sunday Perfume Sampler Set

Find the perfect refreshing scent from one of the six sample options. Exchange the Scent Certificate for a lovely travel-size fragrance item that can fit in most larger purses. The set even includes a cucumber mask. This set is an ideal gift item that rings in at a more affordable price point due to the smaller offered travel size.

Sold by Sephora

