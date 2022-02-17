Which liquid bronzer is best?

Like most kinds of bronzer, a liquid bronzer is an excellent option for those who want to add a touch of warmth and color to their skin without going through the laborious process of tanning, whether it be natural or artificial. Many are also designed to be mixed with other products to achieve the best elements of each.

One of the best liquid bronzers is the Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator. This liquid bronzer provides a deep color and can be used completely on its own.

What to know before you buy a liquid bronzer

Appropriate skin types

Liquid bronzers, by virtue of their consistency and ingredients, are better used by those with a dryer skin type. The moisturizing elements and oils used to achieve the liquid consistency can exacerbate the problems those with oily skin types have such as acne and clogged pores. If you have oily skin and want to use a liquid bronzer, try to find a formula that’s oil-free and light on moisturizing ingredients.

Body vs. face

Many liquid bronzers are designed for use on the face only by using lighter formulas that won’t clog pores. You can still safely use them elsewhere on your body if you wish. Those liquid bronzers meant for use on the body should not be used on the face, however. These products have a thick consistency that can easily irritate the sensitive skin of the face. Some liquid bronzers are designed to be multipurpose. They’ll clearly state this on the packaging, so don’t use one as multipurpose unless you’ve made sure that it really is.

Finish

Liquid bronzers typically have a reflective finish inherent to their liquid form. Some have a more reflective shimmer than others which can give dry skin the luster it doesn’t normally have. You can also find minimally shined finishes called satin.

What to look for in a quality liquid bronzer

Consistency

Most liquid bronzers are either watery or creamy.

Watery: Watery liquid bronzers are light and provide a more natural-looking effect. They can be messy and difficult to apply, however.

Watery liquid bronzers are light and provide a more natural-looking effect. They can be messy and difficult to apply, however. Creamy: Creamy liquid bronzers are easier to apply but can rest heavier on the skin and might not look completely natural.

Sun protection

Some liquid bronzers contain mild UV protection, a benefit especially to those using a bronzer instead of tanning their skin. Most that include UV protection won’t include enough to substitute as sunscreen; if this is important then make sure your prospective liquid bronzer has an SPF rating of at least 15.

Dispenser

Liquid bronzers use many different types of dispensers depending on the formula the product uses. Many come in tubes you need to squeeze to get the product from while others might use a pump. Extra liquidy bronzers might use a doe-foot applicator, or in rare cases, a dropper.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid bronzer

Liquid bronzers are available in a large range of prices depending on the brand, amount of product and additional ingredients used. Most options cost between $15-$30 with the full range being roughly $5-$50.

Liquid bronzer FAQ

How should I apply my liquid bronzer?

A. That depends on your personal preference, but there are three main ways to apply a liquid bronzer. The first is with your hands, though this method can be much too messy for many. Another popular method is to apply with a synthetic makeup brush, though professional makeup artists will apply their liquid bronzer by dabbing it into the skin with a damp makeup sponge.

How long does a container of liquid bronzer last?

A. Unfortunately, liquid-type bronzers are some of the fastest spoiling bronzer types. Many liquid bronzers will no longer be usable after a year, though some may last a year and a half. If your liquid bronzer smells funny, looks different or doesn’t feel the same then it’s time to toss it.

What’s the best liquid bronzer to buy?

Top liquid bronzer

Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator

What you need to know: This top choice liquid bronzer comes from a well-loved brand and is affordable and highly effective.

What you’ll love: This liquid bronzer is available in two colors, sunburst bronze and sunrise luster. The bronzer feels smooth and soft on the skin and can be used entirely on its own rather than mixed with other products. Pearl pigments help to provide a healthy-looking reflection.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the sunburst bronze color was darker than anticipated even when lightly applied. Some consumers felt this product was better used as an eye shadow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top liquid bronzer for the money

Firstfly Liquid Illuminator

What you need to know: This lower-cost liquid bronzer from Firstfly is just as effective as many higher-cost liquid bronzers.

What you’ll love: This liquid bronzer is available in three colors: glistening bronze, rose gold and metallic gold. This product is moisturizing with special targeting of wrinkles and stretch marks. This liquid bronzer can easily be mixed with other products like foundation and additional moisturizers.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the oily feel of this liquid bronzer. Others disliked the type of reflection, calling it glittery rather than shimmery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L’Oreal Paris Medium-Deep Liquid Bronzer

What you need to know: This lightweight liquid bronzer is perfect for adding a small touch of color rather than a heavy touch.

What you’ll love: This liquid bronzer is an excellent choice for those who prefer to mix their bronzers with foundation or other makeup products. Moisturizing elements help to keep your skin feeling and looking healthy. It can also be used as a concealer for certain skin tones.

What you should consider: This liquid bronzer isn’t dark enough to provide a deep color on its own. The amount of product can run out quickly if used daily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

