Which Dior blushes are best?

Dior is best known for its beautiful designer clothing and accessories, but the brand also offers a full line of luxury beauty products and fragrances. Dior blushes are one of the brand’s standout products, adding the perfect amount of natural color to give you a healthy glow.

Dior blushes are available in both powder and cream formulas, so there’s an option no matter your skin type. Their high-quality ingredients offer vibrant color that can last all day. If you’re looking for a highly pigmented blush that’s available in a variety of flattering shades, Dior Rouge Blush is the bestselling option.

What to know before you buy a Dior blush

Formula

Dior blushes are available in two formulas: powder or cream.

Powder blushes are the most common option, so they’re the most widely used. They come in a compact and are applied with a brush. Powder formulas have a dry texture that has a lightweight look and feel on the skin. They can be fairly sheer, so they also look more natural on the skin, but you can build them up to get a more intense color if you prefer.

Powder blush works extremely well for oily skin because its dry texture helps absorb oil to reduce shine. It may not be the best option for dry or mature skin because it can settle in fine lines and cling to dry patches.

Cream blushes have a more emollient texture that glides easily over the skin. They contain moisturizing ingredients, making them ideal for dry or mature skin. Because of the hydrating formula, they have a dewy finish, so they can help your skin look fresh and youthful.

Cream blushes come in a small pot, container or compact and can be applied with your fingers, a brush or a sponge. However, they aren’t the best fit for oily skin because they can make you look shiny. A cream blush doesn’t last as long on the skin as a powder formula, either.

Finish

Dior blushes are available in three finish options: matte, satin and shimmer.

Matte: Dior matte blushes don't have any shine, shimmer or glitter, so they don't reflect the light. They have a flat finish that works well for oily or combination skin because it won't make your skin look greasy. Matte blushes tend to wear longer on the skin.

Satin: Dior satin blushes have a slight sheen that's flattering on most skin types. Their finish resembles real skin, so they can look very natural. They don't contain any noticeable shimmer or glitter particles.

Shimmer: Dior shimmer blushes contain mica shimmer particles that give them an obvious shine. They're particularly flattering for dull skin since they help brighten up the complexion.

Shade range

Dior blushes come in a relatively natural shade range, so you can find options that suit most skin tones. You can choose from Dior blushes in pink, rose, peach, bronze, nude and berry shades that coordinate with some Dior lipstick shades to help you create a flattering monochromatic look.

What to look for in a quality Dior blush

Packaging

Most Dior blushes come in plastic compacts that are easy to toss in your bag and bring with you for touch-ups during the day.

Some compacts have a clear plastic lid that allows you to see the shade even when the lid is closed, which can be convenient if you’re searching through your makeup bag for a particular blush. However, other Dior blushes have a solid lid with a mirror on the inside that makes it easy to check your makeup during the day and freshen it up if necessary.

Wear time

Dior powder blushes wear longer on the skin than cream blushes, but all formulas last at least 6-8 hours. Some Dior powder blushes are formulated for even longer wear. They’re highly pigmented, so their color can remain on the skin for up to 12 hours without fading.

Brush

Some Dior blushes include a small brush to apply the color to your cheeks. While these mini brushes don’t work as well as full-size makeup brushes, they can come in very handy for touch-ups when you’re out and about.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dior blush

Dior blushes cost $39-$145. Most formulas range from $39-$50, but some larger palettes that contain multiple blush shades or blush, bronzer and/or highlighter shades cost $75-$145.

Dior blush FAQ

Are Dior blushes fragrance-free?

A. Most Dior blushes contain artificial fragrances to give the products a pleasant scent. However, because chemical fragrances can sometimes irritate the skin, these blushes may not be the best option for sensitive skin.

What’s the best way to apply Dior blush?

A. Dior powder and cream blushes are best applied with an angled blush brush. The shape fits the curve of your cheek to apply the blush smoothly and precisely. You can also use a makeup sponge or even clean fingers to blend a Dior cream blush over your skin.

What’s the best Dior blush to buy?

Top Dior blush

Dior Rouge Blush

What you need to know: This highly pigmented blush delivers a bold flush of color that can last all day on the skin.

What you’ll love: The blushes are highly pigmented but buildable, so you can achieve a soft wash of color or an intense flush. The blush shades coordinate with Rouge Dior lipstick shades. They’re available in three finish options. The compacts include a mirror and a brush.

What you should consider: Because they’re so pigmented, there can be a learning curve when applying these blushes.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dior blush for the money

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

What you need to know: These universally flattering blushes deliver a healthy, natural glow designed to suit your skin tone.

What you’ll love: The Color Reviver technology helps the blush react to your skin’s moisture level to deliver the perfect flush. The formula is buildable to provide custom pigmentation. The color lasts all day on the cheeks.

What you should consider: Because it’s somewhat sheer, it can require several layers to show up well on darker skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette

What you need to know: This convenient palette contains four shades of blush and highlighter to give your cheeks a lovely glow, though the shade options are limited.

What you’ll love: The shades can be used together or separately. The powders have a finely milled texture that looks natural on the skin. The shimmery finish adds a healthy glow, but it can be built up for a more intense highlight.

What you should consider: It’s only available in three shade options.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

