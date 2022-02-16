Which magnet mascaras are best?

In the last few years, beauty brands gave mascara a serious facelift by creating magnetically-charged formulas that stretch and lengthen your lashes. They’re lightweight, buildable, long-lasting and hydrating.

If you’re looking for new ways to lengthen your lashes, magnetic mascara may be the way to go. The best of these is the Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Magnet Mascara, which extends lash length by 40%.

What to know before you buy mascara

Formulas

Lengthening mascaras work wonders on shorter, sparse lashes. It typically contains a formula with a mixture of nylon and rayon polymers, which bind the product to the tips of the lashes. In comparison, thickening mascaras contain wax-based silicone polymers which create a stronger color application.

In turn, magnetic mascara has a magnet inside the lash wand. And it reacts to the magnet in the mascara formula. This pulls the mascara all the way from the base of the lid to the tips of the eyelashes. This is especially effective if you have fewer lashes or want extra length in your lashes. If you want more lash definition, be on the lookout for all-in-one solutions that can create both lash volume and thickness.

Wand design and application

While different eyelashes benefit from different mascara wands, most magnetic mascaras come with a medium-sized wand. This allows most people to apply the mascara without too-thin or too-thick coverage. When applying magnetic mascara, start by placing the wand right at the lash line. Gently pull the wand away from your lid and gently wiggle it back and forth as you pull. Repeat this one or two more times to build your coverage.

Primer

Using an eyelash primer before you apply your mascara will help it stay put and aid in lash separation and thickening. Swiping one or two coats onto your lashes only takes about 30 seconds. Make sure it has completely dried before you apply the mascara over the primer.

What to look for in a quality mascara

Longevity

Magnetic mascara that features premium-grade ingredients are best, since they hold color and create more length. Try to avoid any formulas that contain damaging preservatives and parabens for longevity.

You may prefer a smudge-proof formula over waterproof ones since you can apply them for either a day or night look without messing up your eye makeup in between.

Removal

It can sometimes be a challenge to remove mascara. When you find yourself struggling to take off your mascara, use an oil-based makeup remover. Make sure to gently remove the mascara with the remover and a cotton ball, as you don’t want to damage the delicate skin around your eyes.

Other properties

Formulas with moisturizing properties and other organic extracts like oils and vitamins will help elongate and hydrate your lashes while offering full coverage. This will also ensure that you don’t have any clumping or lashes stuck together.

How much does magnet mascara cost?

Most magnet mascara will run anywhere from $15-$60, depending on the brand. Mascara tends to be more expensive depending on the unique formulation, ingredients and manufacturing process.

Magnet mascara FAQ

How do you properly apply mascara?

A. To apply your mascara like a pro, hold the wand towards the base of your lid and wiggle the brush back and forth for an even coat. Pull the wand upward toward the tip of your eyelashes in a slow, smooth motion. You can apply additional coats based on the level of thickness and look you’re going for.

What if your mascara smudges during application?

A. Applying mascara can get a bit messy at times, but it can happen to even the most experienced makeup artist. If you notice a smudge, use a cotton swab and some oil-based makeup remover.

What is the best way to apply mascara to bottom lashes?

A. If you wish to apply mascara to your bottom lashes, move your hand in a 180-degree motion with the mascara’s applicator upright, while also pressing into each lash. This tactic will help you coat each strand evenly.

What’s the best magnet mascara to buy?

Top magnet mascara

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

What you need to know: Choose from either a mini or standard-size tube of mascara, both of which work magnetically with a metal core to extend lashes.

What you’ll love: Considered to be one of a kind, this innovative magnetically charged mascara extends the tips of your lashes with ease. The brand’s custom-designed zig-zag brush helps separate each lash for a completely fanned out and defined look.

What you should consider: Some wearers complain that the mascara ran down their face after just a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top magnet mascara for the money

Tarte Maneater Magnetic Volumptuous Mascara

What you need to know: Achieve thick, voluminous lashes effortlessly with just a few swipes of this noir mascara.

What you’ll love: Its application brush has over five-hundred soft flexible bristles that curl and coat lashes evenly from root to tip. Easily lift and volumize with this triple-black formula that includes jojoba and carnauba for hydration.

What you should consider: Some report that the mascara clumps up and flakes off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PÜR Fully Charged Mascara

What you need to know: This mascara is fully charged just like an actual magnet and latches onto your lashes making them longer with each swipe.

What you’ll love: It deeply conditions your lashes while adding shine. Over 90% of customers mention that their lashes are instantly amplified, strengthened, hydrated and curled after a few uses.

What you should consider: A few people noticed the formula dried quickly, causing flakes and occasional smudging underneath your eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

