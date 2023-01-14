Avoid overapplying your natural deodorant, as just a couple of swipes or rubs is less likely to cause any staining or irritation.

Which natural deodorant is best?

Recently, there has been a proliferation of natural deodorants, and people are switching from conventional deodorant for a variety of reasons. Whether due to potential health concerns, skin reactions, scent preference or environmental reasons, there are natural deodorants that can work well for your habits and lifestyle.

Many are strong enough to provide all-day odor protection, including Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Lavender and Sage, which has an appealing scent to keep you fresh all day.

What to know before buying natural deodorant

How natural deodorant works

Most deodorants are designed to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria by using antimicrobial ingredients. While most traditional antiperspirants use aluminum to block your pores, reducing the amount of sweat produced, natural deodorants use organic ingredients to cover smells without affecting sweat levels.

Natural deodorant ingredients

One of the main reasons people switch to using a natural deodorant is the quality of the ingredients. You probably won’t find any aluminum, parabens, phthalate, artificial colors or other nonorganic ingredients. Instead, natural oils, such as coconut oil, are commonly found in natural deodorants, as are natural waxes, baking soda and various essential oils and extracts.

What to look for in a quality natural deodorant

Vegan/cruelty-free

Most natural deodorants strictly feature vegan ingredients, which may be another reason more people are making the switch. The cruelty-free label guarantees that the product has not been tested on animals.

Sustainable

Not only do these deodorants contain more natural products, they are also more likely to be made using sustainable practices. You can find organic natural deodorants made using renewable energy, such as solar power, and others whose packaging is made from recycled materials. Because of this, natural deodorants are far more eco-friendly than their conventional counterparts.

Scent

Scent plays a big part in how people choose deodorants. Common fragrances for natural deodorants include lavender, sage, cedar, lemongrass and other naturally occurring scents. However, a wide variety of fragrances are available, so you may want to try a few.

Application method

A number of natural deodorants are designed with easy-to-use stick and roll-on application methods. However, many are packaged in a jar and can be applied with your fingers. Natural spray deodorants are less common but are also available.

How much you can expect to spend on natural deodorant

While you can find them for under $5, these may not contain all organic ingredients. Most natural deodorants will be found in the $5-$15 range, with high-end boutique products costing slightly more.

Natural deodorant FAQ

Do natural deodorants make you sweat more?

A. Natural deodorants will not cause your body to sweat more than it normally would. If you are used to wearing antiperspirants, it may seem you’re sweating more, but this is because your pores are no longer obstructed by aluminum. Eventually, you may start sweating less once your body gets accustomed to the natural deodorant.

How long do natural deodorants last?

A. Most eventually expire. Every container should feature an expiration date, but most last about six months to a year from the time they are opened.

Why does your body need to adjust to natural deodorant?

A. If you’ve used antiperspirant daily, your body will likely go through a detox period once you make the switch to a natural alternative. Since the pores in your armpits will eventually open up, you’ll likely notice what seems like more sweat. You may even notice a slight odor, which is normal. After a couple of weeks, this will likely subside.

What’s the best natural deodorant to buy?

Top natural deodorant

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Lavender and Sage

What you need to know: With a soothing lavender scent, this natural deodorant has been proven to prevent unwanted odor.

What you’ll love: It has a non-greasy formula and is completely vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It can cause white streaks on clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top natural deodorant for the money

Sam’s Natural Deodorant Stick

What you need to know: This convenient roll-on stick comes in 17 appealing scents made for both men and women.

What you’ll love: It’s sold in recycled packaging, and you’ll feel good about the ingredients, which contain no harmful chemicals or artificial fragrances.

What you should consider: A few users have reported skin irritation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Tidings All Natural Deodorant

What you need to know: With its extra-strength odor-fighting properties, you can feel protected all day long.

What you’ll love: Those who are sensitive to baking soda will enjoy this deodorant, which uses all-natural starch and oils to promote smooth and pleasant-smelling skin.

What you should consider: There have been some issues with it losing effectiveness over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

