Which large makeup bag is best?

Whether you have a lipstick and coordinating palette for every occasion or prefer a quick routine consisting of mascara and blush, finding the perfect makeup bag is no easy feat. The right makeup bag will not only hold all of your essential products but also keep them organized and easy to find.

If you’re looking for a large makeup bag able to be tailored to your individual needs, the Relavel Travel Makeup Case is a top choice that is also excellent for travel.

What to know before you buy a large makeup bag

How to choose the right makeup bag

Choosing the perfect makeup bag that fits your needs takes a little time and effort. Here’s how to ensure you find the right makeup bag.

Figure out how you'll be using your makeup bag. Do you want a hanging bag that's convenient while traveling or a daily bag with enough pockets to keep all your products organized?

Take inventory of your makeup products. Laying out all of your makeup products will help you determine how big your bag needs to be and what kind of organization will be most helpful. Also, measure your longest palettes or oddly shaped products to ensure the bag you choose will fit everything.

Keep your needs in mind while choosing a makeup bag, and don't be distracted by pretty bags that won't suit your products.

Benefits of a large makeup bag

Find your makeup quicker: While small makeup bags are ideal if you have just a few products, locating a single product in an overstuffed small bag is time-consuming. On the other hand, a large bag with organizational compartments helps you find products quicker and start your day sooner.

Protect your makeup: Large bags tend to be more durable than their smaller counterparts. Plus, there are probably a few pouches or sections to keep products separate and protect them while on the go.

Portability: If you're going on a trip, it's convenient to own a large bag that can hold all your makeup and even some skin care products. This will keep you from repacking a separate makeup bag for traveling.

What to look for in a quality large makeup bag

Compartments

The most significant benefit of a large makeup bag is having an abundance of compartments to separate makeup products. From zippered pouches to sections for brushes, it’s essential to inspect the bag to ensure it has areas suitable for your products. One feature to look for is customizable sections, so you can adjust the compartments to fit your eyeshadow palette or powder.

If you don’t want compartments, there are also many styles without separate sections that will suit your needs.

Material

When choosing a large makeup bag, keep in mind its interior and exterior materials. Waterproof material inside will keep spilled products from leaking out and getting on clothes or shoes, while a waterproof exterior will protect your makeup from rain or spilled drinks. You’ll also want to consider how easily a fabric wipes clean or if it’s machine-washable.

Portability

Portability may not be an essential feature if you’re searching for a bag for home use only. However, if you want to use one for travel, look for a hardshell exterior, zippered closure and a carrying handle.

How much you can expect to spend on a large makeup bag

Depending on its size and features, expect to spend $10-$75.

Large makeup bag FAQ

Can I bring my large makeup bag on the airplane?

A. Most are the ideal size to count as a personal item or can fit in your carry-on luggage. However, if you have liquid makeup, pack it separately in a quart-sized clear plastic bag you can remove for screening at airport security. The Transportation Safety Administration allows liquids in travel-sized bottles of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less to be carried with you; larger bottles need to go in your checked luggage.

Can I use a makeup bag for other purposes?

A. Yes. Large makeup bags are excellent for skin care or hair care products. You can also use them to carry art supplies, jewelry or a first aid kit. Additionally, if you have a waterproof makeup case, you can store your phone, keys and other items in it while going to the pool or beach.

What’s the best large makeup bag to buy?

Top large makeup bag

Relavel Travel Makeup Case

What you need to know: With adjustable compartments, a zippered section and slots for brushes, it can be tailored to fit any needs.

What you’ll love: The interior is shockproof, waterproof, anti-wear and spill-proof, making it ideal for at-home use or travel. Also, the structured exterior keeps products from getting squished or breaking open.

What you should consider: A few users have reported issues with the zipper breaking or sticking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large makeup bag for the money

MKPCW Double Layer Makeup Bag

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable bag large enough to hold all your products, this double-layer one is an ideal choice.

What you’ll love: Made with waterproof material, it will protect products from outside moisture and keep makeup from spilling out. It is easy to wipe down and has a durable handle.

What you should consider: The exterior isn’t structured and seems flimsy if it’s not completely full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bagsmart Hanging Makeup Bag

What you need to know: This hanging makeup bag is ideal for travel and comes with a TSA-approved transparent cosmetic bag.

What you’ll love: The 360-degree swivel metal hook is durable when hanging and stows away when not in use. In addition, most compartments contain double zippers, so you can easily access products wherever you go.

What you should consider: The exterior material is not waterproof and easily attracts fuzz and lint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

