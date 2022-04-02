(WWTI) — Two hand sanitizer products have been recalled due to a potential chemical hazard. The recall includes its Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations, and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% blue formulation to the consumer level.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two finished product lots. FDA testing reportedly found the presence of benzene in the Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer product.

After being notified of the test results in February, Best Brands investigated and determined that both of the affected lots were produced during the months of April and May 2020. The FDA warned residents that substantial exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Additionally, the FDA also advised the public that substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. The possible reactions to both chemicals raise concern for those who use either use the products on their hands, children who accidentally ingest the product, and those who use the products as an alcohol substitute.

However, there have been no reports of adverse events related to the recalled products to date. The table below lists specific information regarding the recalled products.

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC # Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02 The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022 74530-012-02

Those who are in possession of their product are advised to stop using it and immediately discard it. Consumers are encouraged to contact Best Brands with questions regarding this recall or to request a refund by contacting Quality@BestBrandsintl.com.

Those who have experienced any issues related to the products should contact their physician or healthcare provider. More information about the recall can be found on the FDA website.