Which baby car sunshade is best?

When traveling on hot and sunny days, you want your baby to be as comfortable and safe as possible in their car seat. Sometimes the sun’s angle and your car’s direction can put the sunshine right onto your baby’s sensitive skin. Putting a baby car sunshade on your backseat windows helps protect your little one and keep them cool and comfy.

Our top pick, the Britax EZ-Cling Window Shades, offers excellent sun protection from a trusted baby brand. Check out this list of leading baby car sunshades.

What to know before you buy a baby car sunshade

Here are a few things to consider before you buy a baby car sunshade.

Why use a sunshade?

Even with your vehicle’s A/C running, your baby’s cushioned car seat can raise their body temperature and cause them to overheat. Using a car window sunshade will help block the sun’s heat and keep your baby cooler and more comfortable. (Safety note: Never leave a baby unattended in a vehicle.)

Look for a high level of UV protection

While your vehicle’s glass may block UVB rays, it doesn’t block UVA rays from the side, back and sunroof windows, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Car window sunshades help block UVA rays and are especially good for babies under 6 months old who can’t wear sunscreen yet.

Measure your vehicle’s windows

An SUV needs a different size of car sunshade than a hatchback. Before buying, measure your windows to see what size and shape you’ll need to cover as much of the window as possible.

What to look for in a quality baby car sunshade

Car sunshades have different designs, materials, mounting styles and levels of transparency.

Pick a lightweight model

Select a lightweight car sunshade to keep your baby safe in case of an accident or malfunction. It will also be easier to put up and take down.

Choose removable or semi-permanent

If you’d like to move your car window shades between vehicles, then easily removable ones are best. If not, go for a semi-permanent, full-coverage solution like a stick-on film or stretch-fit sunshade.

Consider ventilation

Think about if you’ll want to open the car’s rear windows for fresh air. This factor will help determine which type of car window sunshade to buy, as many don’t allow you to open the windows.

Consider sunshade mounting types

Mounting design options for baby car sunshades include static cling, suction cups, window clips, magnetic, stick-on film or stretch-fit. Suction cups need to be large enough to work and not pose a choking hazard for your baby. A retractable or magnetic sunshade can offer more flexibility, while stick-on film or stretch-fit sunshades offer full window coverage.

Check for visibility

As the driver, your visibility is paramount, so check the sunshade for transparency. Mesh fabrics strike a good balance between blocking the sun’s rays and allowing you to see out the window.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby car sunshade

Car window sunshades cost between $10-$26. Some sunshades come in singles and some in pairs.

Baby car sunshade FAQ

Here are answers to common questions about baby car sunshades.

What level of UV protection should I look for?

A. Car sunshades that block 97 percent or more of UV rays are optimal. Some list specific UPF ratings as well. The higher the number, the better.

I’m concerned about chemicals. Which type of car sunshade should I get?

A. Avoid static-cling styles as they’re usually made with PVC. Choose one with suction cups, window clips, magnetic or stretch-fit.

What’s the best baby car sunshade to buy?

Top baby car sunshade

Britax EZ-Cling Car Window Sun Shades

What you need to know: This lightweight sunshade two-pack offers good sun protection from a trusted baby brand with easy installation and a versatile fit.

What you’ll love: The mesh fabric screen gives a 30-plus ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) and see-through visibility for you and your child.

What you should consider: Some users report it doesn’t adhere well and you have to remember not to roll down your back windows to avoid knocking the shades down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top baby car sunshade for the money

Dreambaby Clip-On Sunshade

What you need to know: This single sunshade is mobile for car or stroller use. A flexible neck offers versatile positioning and it can be rolled up for storage.

What you’ll love: It blocks 99 percent of harmful UV rays with a convenient clip-on design, and it has a UV indicator that changes to purple when the sun’s rays are strong.

What you should consider: This model is a bit small for most backseat windows and may need to be replaced over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

KidsEmbrace DC Comics “Baby Batman On Board” Window Shades

What you need to know: With a fun superhero design, this two-pack of window shades installs via static cling for easy assembly and adjustments.

What you’ll love: The sunshade’s nylon and mesh material is semi-transparent for better visibility through the window, and its frame can be folded up for storage.

What you should consider: They may fall off windows and not provide as much shade as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Dreambaby Adjusta-Car Shade

What you need to know: It’s a versatile two-pack option that stretches to fit a variety of window sizes.

What you’ll love: With sticky corners, it’s easy to use, comes in high-quality materials and can easily be moved to other vehicles.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say the suction cups just don’t work well, especially in the cold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

