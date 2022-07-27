According to Allbirds, children do not even need to wear socks when wearing Smallbirds shoes because they are so soft and comfortable.

Allbirds’ Smallbirds are back: what you need to know

Young kids, even more than adults, need a comfortable shoe that facilitates natural movement. This is because their feet are still growing and developing. To the delight of parents, Allbirds, a company that makes some of the most comfortable shoes on the planet for adults, has brought back its children’s line: Smallbirds.

What are Allbirds shoes?

Allbirds is a company that was created when Tim Brown, a native of New Zealand, teamed up with Joey Zwillinger, an engineer and renewables expert, to craft a wool fabric that could be used for manufacturing shoes. Over the years, the company has sought new ways to create footwear by taking a closer look at natural materials, such as tree fiber, sugarcane and castor bean oil. Allbirds also utilizes recycled plastic bottles and recycled nylon in its manufacturing process. In 2019, the company became carbon neutral, and, currently, Allbirds has an aggressive goal to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2025.

Allbirds is a consumer favorite because, along with all of its planet-saving practices, it has managed to produce some of the most comfortable shoes in the marketplace.

What is the Smallbirds line?

Smallbirds is Allbirds’ cleverly named line of shoes for kids. They are made with the same natural materials as the company’s adult shoes, but boast an even smaller carbon footprint. The shoes have a subtle, understated style, and they are gender neutral. Because kids get dirty, these shoes are machine-washable as well.

What sizes do Smallbirds come in?

Smallbirds are available for kids from 12 months to 8 years old.

How do Smallbirds’ shoe sizes work?

Children’s shoe sizes can be confusing because they start over at size 1 after size 13, which is roughly at age 6. In other words, if you buy a size 5 shoe, it could be for a 12-month-old or a 10-year-old. To help make things a little easier, Smallbirds labels its shoes as either T or Y — think toddler or youth. Here is a quick listing so you can get a general idea of how children’s shoe sizes work.

5T is for 12 months

6T is for 18 months

7T is for 18 months to 2 years

8T is for 2 years

9T is for 3 years

10T is for 3 to 4 years

11T is for 4 years

12T is for 5 years

13T is for 5 to 6 years

1Y is for 6 to 7 years

2Y is for 7 to 8 years

3Y is for 8 to 9 years

How do you care for Smallbirds shoes?

Smallbirds are machine-washable shoes. But that doesn’t mean you can just toss them in the washing machine and forget about them. According to the company, here is the best way to wash your child’s shoes:

Remove the insoles. Put your Smallbirds in a pillowcase. Wash in cold water with mild detergent on a gentle cycle. When the load is done, shake off any excess water and let the shoes air dry. If the shoes have lost their shape, don’t worry. They will be back to normal after one or two wears.

Smallbirds’ new summer line

Smallbirds Wool Runners Natural Black with Blizzard Sole

The Wool Runners line is made with premium ZQ Merino wool. It is one of the company’s most popular styles. This classic design features a black upper with a white sole.

Smallbirds Wool Runners Wowza Blue with Buoyant Mint Sole

This limited-edition version of the popular style features a speckled blue upper with an eye-catching mint sole. The eyelets are brightly colored for added flair.

Smallbirds Wool Runners Natural White with Natural White Sole

This classic take is an adorable white on white. The colored eyelets and elastic laces add a fun splash of excitement.

Smallbirds Wool Runners Light Grey with Light Grey Sole

This second Wool Runners limited edition offering is a sophisticated gray-on-gray. The only color on these shoes is on the four eyelets, which is enough to add an understated sense of whimsy.

Smallbirds Wool Loungers Natural Black with Blizzard Sole

The Wool Loungers line is designed for easy on and off. There are no elastic laces on this style. The first offering has a black upper with a white sole.

Smallbirds Wool Loungers Wowza Blue with Buoyant Pink Sole

This limited-edition design is the most fun. It pairs a speckled blue upper with a bright pink sole to create an adorable look.

Smallbirds Wool Loungers Natural White with Natural White Sole

The only color on this white-on-white offering is the vibrant blue trim running around the topline of the collar.

Smallbirds Wool Loungers Light Grey with Blizzard Sole

This last offering in the Wool Lounger style is another limited-edition design. It features a gray upper with a white sole. The splash of purple gives the shoes just the right amount of color.

