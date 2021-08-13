Best Adidas hoodie

Despite the world of ever-changing styles, most Adidas hoodies still boast a classic look that appeals to many people.

Which Adidas hoodie is best?

Young or old, athletic or a couch potato, practically everyone owns at least one hoodie. These comfortable sweaters come in a range of styles, so whether you prefer them loose and thick or slim fitting and ideal for layering, you can easily find one that fits your needs.

When it comes to Adidas hoodies, there are several things you’ll want to consider before making your selection. The first and foremost thing to determine is whether you would rather have a zippered hoodie or a basic pullover. You’ll also want to pay close attention to the materials, as this affects their durability, comfort and warmth. And, of course, the style will play a factor in your decision.

If you appreciate the classics, you’ll want to check out the Adidas Originals Men’s Trefoil Hoodie. It features the brand’s original logo, which is becoming more popular and has the traditional pullover design with a large kangaroo pocket in the front.

What to know before you buy an Adidas hoodie

Zip vs. pullover

Adidas hoodies come in zippered and pullover options. Many people like zippered hoodies because they are slightly more versatile. They can be worn open with your T-shirt exposed for style reasons, or you can do so to let in a bit of air if you are feeling warm. You can also easily put on or take off a zippered hoodie without having to worry about messing up your hairstyle.

Pull-on hoodies tend to have a more cozy and relaxed feel than zippered sweaters. This makes them great for lounging around. Pullover hoodies tend to come in a greater variety of designs since manufacturers don’t have to worry about a zipper running down the length to mess up how the graphics look.

Branding

Some people like clothing with prominent branding, and others prefer their garments to be a bit more discreet. Adidas makes hoodies to fit both of these preferences. If you like prominent branding, you can opt for a sweater with a large logo or lettering on the front, back or running down the length of the sleeves.

Those who prefer their clothing to be a bit plainer can choose a hoodie with a small logo on the chest, sleeve or a couple of small stripes. Some don’t have any noticeable branding on the outside.

Cut

Adidas hoodies come in a slim fit, regular fit and loose fit options. Many people opt for loose-fit sweaters for casual use and slim or regular fit options for exercising. Either style works well for running errands around town. Of course, these are by no means hard and fast rules, so feel free to wear whichever you find most comfortable or most appealing for any given purpose.

Features to look for in a quality Adidas hoodie

Material

Most Adidas hoodies utilize cotton and polyester, often blended. They may also incorporate other materials, such as viscose fleece or elastane, to make a sweater warmer or more stretchy. Those with a high cotton content tend to be more breathable, while those with a higher polyester content are generally more durable. This makes the former better for loungewear and the latter better for performance applications.

Pocket

If you like a large kangaroo pocket on the front of your hoodie that you can put both of your hands inside, you’ll want to opt for a pullover. Zippered models have two separate pockets, either in the form of one on each side or in a kangaroo style on the front, but divided at the center. There are also both Adidas pullovers and zippered hoodies that don’t have any pockets.

Drawstrings

Drawstrings on the hood allow you to pull it in tighter when the weather turns particularly sour. Some may also choose to do this when jogging or performing other athletic activities where a hood might continuously slip backward.

Ribbing

Many Adidas hoodies have ribbing in the cuffs and along the hem that helps prevent cold drafts from getting in. A ribbed hem also helps keep the sweater in place and not ride up as you go about your activities. Ribbed cuffs stop the sleeves from falling after you have pulled them up onto your forearms.

Reflective accents

Though not common, you can find some Adidas hoodies with reflective accents or reflective zipper pulls. Purchasing one of these is a bright idea if you plan on wearing your hoodie while out walking or exercising at night.

Matching pants

If you have a fondness for that tracksuit style popularized by the likes of L.L. Cool J, Run DMC and the Beastie Boys in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, you may want to opt for an Adidas hoodie that has matching pants available.

How much can you expect to spend on an Adidas hoodie

The majority of Adidas hoodies cost from $25-$80. However, if you want a sweater from one of their limited edition or collaboration lines, you may have to spend up to $200 for the most popular options.

Adidas hoodie FAQ

Can I put my Adidas hoodie in a washing machine?

A. Most Adidas hoodies are machine washable, though this is not an absolute, as they do make some sweaters that need to be hand-washed. The care instructions printed on the label of your hoodie will tell you the proper way to clean it. This will include information for both washing and drying.

Are Adidas hoodies good to wear while exercising?

A. Yes. Adidas is a performance brand and made with the needs of athletes in mind. This makes them a popular choice for use while exercising.

What is the best Adidas hoodie to buy?

Top Adidas hoodie

Adidas Originals Men’s Trefoil Hoodie

What you need to know: With the company’s original trefoil logo and a regular fit, this hoodie will appeal to those who appreciate the classics.

What you’ll love: It is equally comfortable to wear while exercising or lounging around, and it comes in a wide variety of colors.

What you should consider: The French terry material is thin, so it may not be warm enough for cold and windy days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Adidas hoodie for the money

Adidas Women’s Must Have Badge Of Sport Hoodie

What you need to know: Long and cozy with a loose fit, this hoodie is great for lounging on the couch binging on your favorite shows.

What you’ll love: The fleece material is very warm and stands up well to repeated washings.

What you should consider: It can’t be put in the dryer, and hanging it to dry can take a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie

What you need to know: Featuring the brand’s iconic three stripes on the sleeves and a regular fit that is neither overly tight or loose, this hoodie is reminiscent of vintage tracksuits.

What you’ll love: It is made with partially recycled materials and sustainability-sourced cotton, making it an eco-friendly choice.

What you should consider: It may be too long for those with a short torso.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

