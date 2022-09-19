Which Halloween underwear for men is best?

Halloween is no longer a holiday meant just for kids. It has become a month-long celebration of haunted houses, hayrides, corn mazes and more. Homes are lit up like it’s Christmas and there are monster movie marathons on every channel and streaming service. To celebrate, you can buy all kinds of themed clothing, even Halloween underwear!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Men’s Boxer Shorts is a top choice for Halloween underwear for men. It is well made, washes easily and has a fun design that features Jack Skellington and Sally from the popular film.

What to know before you buy Halloween underwear for men

Types of men’s underwear

When purchasing men’s underwear, there are four different types you can buy: briefs, trunks, boxer briefs and boxers.

Briefs: This is the smallest and most supportive style of underwear, a “Y” design with no legs.

Trunks: Trunks are similar to briefs, except they have a very short leg.

Boxer briefs: This type of underwear is the go-to underwear for many men. It is a cross between boxers and briefs that provides support and has longer legs.

Boxers: While boxers offer the most coverage, a relaxed fit and breathability, this type of underwear does not provide support and can bunch up under tighter pants.

Types of underwear

While everyone may have a personal preference, certain types of underwear are better suited for different body types.

Slender build: The best underwear for an individual with a more slender build are briefs, trunks or boxer briefs.

Fit build: An individual with a fit or muscular build can usually wear any type of underwear.

Wide hips: The best underwear for an individual with wide hips are trunks or boxer briefs.

Large waist: An individual with a large waist will do best when wearing boxer briefs or boxers.

Cotton vs. polyester

The materials used in the manufacturing of men’s underwear can make a big difference in how the underwear wears and feels. The two main materials are cotton and polyester.

Cotton underwear: Cotton underwear is comfortable, highly breathable and can help regulate your body temperature. On the downside, cotton wrinkles easily, dries slowly and is prone to shrinking.

Polyester underwear: Since polyester is a synthetic material made from petroleum, it is not as environmentally friendly as cotton and doesn’t absorb sweat as readily either. On the plus side, polyester is durable, dries quickly, is stretchable and easy to wash.

What to look for in quality Halloween underwear for men

True to size

At the very least, underwear will not be comfortable or offer support if it doesn’t fit right. At the worst, you won’t even be able to put them on. Because of this, it is important to check reviews before purchasing to make sure other consumers feel that the product fits true to size.

Design

While festive underwear isn’t a full Halloween costume and not many people will be seeing it, the design should be something you like. Whether it is zombies, spiders, a character from a favorite movie or just a festive color, there are quite a few options when it comes to purchasing Halloween underwear. Make sure you get a design that expresses your individuality.

Quantity

If you’d like more than one option, look for a Halloween underwear set for men. These offerings will provide a selection of two or three holiday-themed options.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween underwear for men

Halloween underwear for men costs roughly between $10-$20 per pair.

Halloween underwear for men FAQ

How do I wash Halloween underwear for men?

A. Every article of clothing features a care tag. This tag gives you concise instructions on how to care for your garment. These instructions should supersede any of the following information. In general, however, you will want to wash undergarments in cold to warm water. If your underwear is excessively dirty, you may need to pretreat it. When drying, use the lowest possible setting on your dryer, as the heat will shrink your underwear. Alternatively, to ensure they last longer, you can hang your underwear up to dry, but this will lead to a stiffer feel.

How often do I need to wash Halloween underwear for men?

A. Because underwear is against body areas that are prone to sweating, it should be washed after each and every wear, at the very least. If you do not remove and wash your underwear each day, the sweat and oil that sit on your skin will create an offensive odor, clog your pores and increase your risk for irritation and infection.

What’s the best Halloween underwear for men to buy?

Top Halloween underwear for men

Nightmare Before Christmas Men’s Boxer Shorts

What you need to know: A must have for fans of Disney’s “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

What you’ll love: These comfortable boxer shorts come in small, medium, large, X-large and XX-large. They are made using high-quality 100% cotton fabric and have double-stitched hems, an elastic waist and an open fly. To clean, simply wash using cold water.

What you should consider: Some users did not like the baggy feel of these boxer shorts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween underwear for men for the money

Zombie Boxer Briefs

What you need to know: If zombies are more your style, these affordable novelty boxer briefs feature a frighteningly fun undead design.

What you’ll love: Manufactured using 92% polyester and 8% spandex, these horror-themed briefs feature three attacking zombies. The material is stretchy for a comfortable fit and will not fade after washing. These briefs are available in small, medium, large and X-large sizes.

What you should consider: This unisex underwear does not feature a fly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mens Spiderweb Boxer Briefs

What you need to know: These comfortable boxer briefs offer a few features not typically found in other novelty underwear.

What you’ll love: These boxer briefs are manufactured using 100% polyester. They are soft, breathable and have a four-way stretch construction that allows them to move in every direction. The double-layer U-pouch provides extra support in sensitive areas. These briefs are available in small, medium, large and X-large sizes.

What you should consider: These briefs are a bit smaller than some prefer. To remedy the situation, it’s best to buy a size larger than your regular underwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

