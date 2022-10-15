How to throw a Friendsgiving party

The fall season brings plenty of opportunities to gather around with loved ones to enjoy sumptuous meals and create fond memories. An increasingly popular pastime in the autumn months is Friendsgiving, a twist on Thanksgiving that brings together special people outside your family.

Throwing a successful Friendsgiving party goes beyond just planning a date and organizing dishes and drinks. Decorations, atmosphere and activities all go into making the event a special one.

Friendsgiving essentials

Ambiance

Airome Ceramic Aromatherapy Diffuser

Create a cozy atmosphere for your event by appealing to the senses â€” particularly the sense of smell. Aromatherapy or essential oil diffusers emit the scent of your choice to match the mood. This ceramic diffuser from Airome boasts a rustic, fall aesthetic with its white and orange coloring and detailed pattern.

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath

A quality candle provides an intimate, warm glow and a fitting scent for the evening. From a trusted brand, this candle features an autumnal aroma made of leaves and apple cinnamon. It’s a great way to greet guests and will complement the entire evening. With more than 100 hours of burn time, you can enjoy the candle all season long.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

This high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker ensures you have your favorite background music playing throughout the night. It boasts a long battery life and emits crisp, clear sound in all directions. Notably, it can easily move with the party, and any guest can connect to play their favorite songs.

Decor

4th Emotion Fall Decor Pillow Covers

Swap out summer designs in your home with fall-themed decor for Friendsgiving. These fall-inspired pillow covers are a perfect way to embrace the harvest season. Made from polyester, the soft covers with minimal color fit into any modern decor.

Elrene Home Fashions Autumn Leaves Tablecloth

Before any place settings or decorations, the first thing on the table should be this rustic tablecloth to set the mood. Featuring colorful fall leaves, it resists wrinkles and is easy to wash. The classic design also means it can be used as fall begins right on through December.

Avanti Cotton Hand Towels

Little decorative details have a way of enhancing your space and uplifting the experience. Add these cute hand towels to your bathroom for your guests, so the fall spirit is everywhere in your home. Made of high-quality polyester, they feature an embroidered pattern and subtle tan border for an elegant feel.

Elrene Home Fashions Fall Cloth Napkins

Cloth napkins elevate a casual dinner into a special, elegant night. This set of eight napkins features a colorful harvest print and offers excellent value. They are machine-washable and can be used throughout the season.

Martha Stewart Collection Autumnal Leaves Wreath

Create a fall feeling right as your guests enter by hanging a wreath on the front door. This high-end wreath comes from the Martha Stewart collection and features rich colors and an array of berries, pumpkins and acorns for a sophisticated party.

Party Props Thankful Burlap Banner

Break out some fun decorations to highlight the special occasion. This burlap banner offers a sweet sentiment, while the material stresses a rustic aesthetic. At just over 6 feet long, it fits into most spaces and is easy to hang.

Koko Paper Place Cards

A thoughtful way to elevate the dining experience is by personalizing the evening with place cards. This set of 50 cards is made on quality paper and comes at a low price. The simple pumpkin design fits into any decor and helps make each guest feel welcome.

Fun and games

Sushi Go Party

No Friendsgiving is complete without a lively party game thatâ€™s both fun and accessible. The learning curve is low for the wildly popular Sushi Go Party, a fast-moving card-passing game that welcomes up to eight players. The cute and colorful cards feature tasty food, particularly fitting before or after a Friendsgiving feast.

The Hygge Game

If youâ€™re seeking a more intimate night with friends, consider this mindfulness game designed to foster thoughtful conversations and create stronger connections. The Hygge game is meant for a cozy night in, with 300 questions to invite guests to think deeper and bond together.

Big Dot of Happiness Pumpkin Patch Photo Booth Props

For those interested in a silly evening with plenty of memories, invest in photo booth props so guests can shoot pictures all night. This pack of 20 props comes at a low price and offers both specific and more general autumn vibes to make for cute and potentially ridiculous moments.

Food and drink

Remedy Ginger Beer

Ginger beer lends itself well to fall-themed cocktails, particularly drinks where the emphasis is on the combined flavors and less on the alcohol. It’s great for mocktails, too! Be sure to have a pack on hand, such as this organic, sugar-free blend by Remedy, so you can make a dark and stormy Moscow mule or the spooky skeleton key.

Stack Man Compostable ClamShell Containers

With any large feast, particularly potlucks where guests each bring a meal, there are bound to be leftovers. Help guests take some food home with them by having to-go containers on hand. This set of 50 by Stack Man is made from organic material, serving as an environmentally friendly way to take food out.

Supreme Housewares Wine Charms

If you have several guests enjoying wine across the evening, wine charms come in handy to differentiate glasses. This set from a reliable name offers six fall-themed charms that avoid tackiness. Just be sure youâ€™re using stemmed glassware.

