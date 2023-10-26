The top Black Friday deals on electronics, home appliances and more at Walmart

Retail giant Walmart is one of the heavy hitters during Black Friday, offering deep discounts that can save you hundreds of dollars. Although we’re still several weeks away from the big sale (Black Friday is on Nov. 24 this year), Walmart has already rolled back prices on some of the hottest items before they officially kick off their sale on Nov. 7.

At BestReviews, we’ve tested and researched countless products to help you shop more confidently. Whether you want a new pair of Apple AirPods to listen to your favorite tunes on the go or to get a head start on finding holiday toys for your little one (like the mini Chevrolet Silverado Ride-On Car below), we’ve rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals available now.

Electronics deals

Black Friday is an excellent time to shop for holiday gifts, and electronics are among the hottest items you can save on. Walmart has already discounted items like headphones, smartwatches, TVs, gaming monitors and more.

23% OFF

AirPods are easy to sync with other Apple devices, making them an excellent bargain for iPhone, iPad and MacBook users this Black Friday. The audio and voice call quality is superb, and the innovative H1 chip provides stable and reliable wireless connectivity and hands-free access to Siri.

Those looking for a solid TV for their living room or basement will love this Vizio 65-inch smart TV. It offers plenty of premium features, including a lightning-fast processor for a high-quality picture and a gaming mode for low input lag. Plus, it comes with a voice remote.

Other Walmart Black Friday electronics deals worth checking out

Home appliance deals

After electronics, we’d say that home appliances are next in line as the hottest Walmart Black Friday sale items. That includes blenders, microwave ovens, slow cookers, air fryers and coffee machines.

73% OFF

A brand-new cookware set can be expensive, but you can save big on this eight-piece pots and pans set. They have a ceramic, nonstick surface that makes cleanup easy and an even-heat delivery design that prevents food from burning.

72% OFF

There’s nothing like a tasty smoothie for a post-workout snack or when you want something light, and you can make yours the way you want with this blender. It features containers for different purposes, and in addition to smoothies, it’s perfect for making sauces, protein shakes, baby food and juices.

Other Walmart Black Friday home appliance deals worth checking out

This compact Frigidaire Retro 15-Can Mini Cooler keeps your beverages and snacks cold. 24% OFF

The Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker can accommodate mugs up to 7 inches tall. 17% OFF

Toy deals

Before you know it, it’ll be the holiday season, meaning it’s an excellent time to stock up on toys if you have children to shop for this year. Toys can be expensive but expect significant discounts on all kinds, including cars, dolls, dollhouses, Lego sets, play sets, stuffed animals and more.

A Barbie dollhouse is a must-have for any young fan of the famous doll. This two-story dollhouse includes a white staircase, four rooms and a pool with a slide. It also features three roommate Barbie dolls and furniture accessories, such as a desk, a bathtub and a refrigerator.

54% OFF

This ride-on car boasts a realistic pick-up truck and is suitable for children ages 1 to 4. It has a parental remote control to manage speed, and all four wheels are wear-resistant and have a suspension system for a smooth ride.

Other Walmart Black Friday toy deals worth checking out

Kids can tap into their imagination with this KidKraft Minnie Mouse Wooden Bakery and Cafe Toddler Play Kitchen. 56% OFF

This Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter has a rechargeable battery and can travel up to 10 miles per hour. 29% OFF

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Unlike other retailers who prefer to drop their big sales on Black Friday, Walmart shoppers can jump much earlier. Walmart has spread its Black Friday sale into three conjoining events for customers to take advantage of significant savings.

The first event will kick off on Nov. 7 online and Nov. 9 in-store, while the second event begins the following week on Nov. 14 online and Nov. 16 in-store. The third and final event, the primary Black Friday sale, will go live online on Nov. 21 and in-store on Nov. 25.

When will Walmart drop its Black Friday ad?

Walmart dropped its Black Friday ad on Nov. 1 last year, so we expect something similar again this year. The early drop means customers can browse and shop for early deals, and once the Walmart Black Friday sale kicks off, they have a good idea of what to shop for.

Do you really get better prices on Walmart Black Friday Deals?

We do our best to round up the best Walmart Black Friday deals from as early as September. We consistently update our guides to reflect live deals and keep you in the loop as the Black Friday sale approaches.

You’ll see many significant discounts on big-ticket items, but it’s worth noting that each sale will have unique items on sale. For example, during the first sale, there may be a TV at 50% off that won’t have the same price cut during the second and third sale. That’s why we recommend not hesitating to purchase something if you see an outstanding deal on something you want.

Also, if you sign up for Walmart Plus, you’ll get access to every online deal seven hours earlier than nonmembers. That means you can jump on hot items before they sell out and take advantage of free next-day and two-day shipping.

